chat",open:"Open chat"},close:"Close",code:{copy:"Copy code",enter:"Enter code",resend:"Resend code",send:"Send code"},collections:{view_all:"View all collections"},complete:"Complete",confirm:"Confirm",connect:"Connect",connecting:"Connecting",continue:"Continue",create:"Create",device:{change:"Change device",remove:"Remove device"},disable:"Disable",download:"Download",edit:"Edit",enter:"Sign in",exit:"Exit",favorites:{go_to:"Go to favorites"},filter:{clear:"Clear filter"},forth:"Forward",go_to:"Go to",hide:"Hide",input:{cancel:"Cancel input"},locations:{select:"Select region"},logout:"Log out",main:{go_back_to:"Go back to the main page",go_to:"Go to main"},movie:{go_to:"Go to movie",select:"Select movie"},movies:{watch:"Watch movies"},next:"Next",not_purchased:{hide:"Hide unpurchased",show:"Show not purchased"},payment:{top_up_account:"Top up account"},phone:{add:"Add phone number"},pin:{change:"Change PIN code",reset:"Reset PIN code",set:"Set-up PIN-code"},poll:{take:"Take the poll"},profile:{add:"Add profile",change:"Change profile",remove:"Remove profile"},rating:{change:"Change rating",set:"Set rating",unset:"Unset rating"},refuse:"Refuse",reminder:{add:"Add reminder",remove:"Remove reminder"},remove:"Remove",reset:"Reset",restore:"Recover",results:{show:"Show results"},save:"Save",search:"Search",select:"Select",send:"Send",service:{connect:"Connect subscription",select:"Select subscription"},share:"Share",sing:"Sing",skip:"Skip",sort:"Sort",trailer:{watch:"Watch trailer"},try_again:"Try again",tune:"Tune",tv:{connect:"Connect TV"},unlock:"Unlock",up:"Up",watch:"Watch",watch_free:"Watch for free"},bank_card:{action:{add:"Add bank card",remove:"Remove card",set_main:"Set as main card"},error:{date_cvc:"Invalid date or CVC2/CVV entered",default:"The operation was declined. Please check the entered data, the availability of funds on the card and try again.",number_cvc:"Invalid card number or CVC2/CVV entered",number_date:"Invalid card number or date entered"},input:{cvc:{validate:"Invalid CVC2/CVV entered"},date:{placeholder:"Expiration date",validate:"Invalid date entered"},number:{placeholder:"Card number",validate:"Invalid card number entered"}},label:{default:"Bank card",main:"Main card",new:"New card",number:"Card number"},notification:{remove_with_service:{message:"The card cannot be deleted as long as you have active subscriptions or an activated promo code"},set_main:{message:"The main card will be changed soon"}}},component:{accordion:{toggle:{aria_label:"Expand/Collapse"}},account_summary:{personal_account:"Personal account {number}",refill_amount:"Recommended refill amount:"},action_certificate:{text:"Activate certificate"},action_download:{text:"Download to device"},action_favorite:{aria_label:{add:"Add to favorites",added:"In favorites"},text:{add:"Add to favorites",added:"Added to favorites"}},action_joint_viewing:{aria_label:"Watch with friends",text:"Watch with friends"},action_share:{text:"Share with friends"},auth_features_list:{advanced_tv:"Advanced TV",loadable:"Loading movies, TV shows in the apps",multi_devices:"{count} devices simultaneously",parental_control:"Parental Control",profiles:"Individual profiles",smart_recommendations:"Smart recommendations system"},banner:{advertiser:"Advertisement. {owner}. erid: {token}"},button_resend_code:{action:{request_after:"You can request the code again in {time, plural, one {# second} few {# seconds} other {# seconds}}"}},card_episode:{subtitle:"Season {season} Episode {episode}"},card:{status:{is_viewed:"Viewed",live:"Live",min:"{min} min",min_left:"{min} min left",soon:"Soon"}},certificate_card_activation_text:{expired:"Certificate has expired",future_period:"Can be activated from {start_date, date} to {end_date, date}",in_period:"Can be activated until {date, date}"},certificate_card:{desc:"for the movie",name:{default:"Certificate",empty:"Space for your certificate"}},channel_detail_buttons:{subtitle:{purchase_by_service:"Viewing TV channel will be available after purchasing a subscription",purchase_by_services:"Choose a subscription that suits your content needs"},title:{not_available:"Viewing TV channel is not available",purchase_by_service:'This TV channel is available with the "{service}" subscription',purchase_by_services:"This TV channel is available in different subscriptions",watch_after_auth:"Viewing is available for free after authorization"}},channel_player:{action:{watch_live:"Watch live"},activate_manage_viewing:"Connect the «View Control» option",archive_available:"Archived programs are available for 72 hours",archive_unavailable:"Archive unavailable on TV channel's demand",archive_unavailable_no_br:"Archive unavailable on TV channel's demand",choose_another_one:"Choose another program or channel to watch",epg_will_available_date:"The program will be available {date, date, medium}, {date, time, short}",watch_available:{after_auth:"View available for free after authorization",after_buy_service:"TV channel viewing will be available after a subscription"}},channel_with_telecast:{no_program:"Unable to get the EPG"},collection_card:{label:"Collection"},device:{current:"This Device"},embed_player:{available_soon:"Content will become available {date, date}",watch_on_site_button:"Watch"},filter_button:{filter:"Filter",geolocation:"Geolocation",sort:"Sort"},limiting_viewing_duration:{subtitle:"Specify the length of viewing time since the video was first started",title:"Limiting the viewing time"},media_item_detailed_info:{country:"Country",genres:"Genres",quality:"Quality"},media_item_info_bar:{duration:{min:"{min} min"}},media_item_main_actions:{available_soon:"Content will become available {date, date}",not_available_yet:"{type, select, film {This movie is not yet available to purchase} book {This audiobook is not yet available for purchase} other {This series is not yet available for purchase}}",subscribe:{processing:'The service "{service}" is connected'}},media_item_preview_block:{crumb:{books:"Audiobooks",episode:"Episodes {episode}",kids:"For kids",movies:"Movies",season:"Season {season}",series:"Series"},episodes_count:"{count, plural, one {# episode} few {# episodes} other {# episodes}}",seasons_count:"{count, plural, one {# season} few {# seasons} other {# seasons}}"},media_item_rating:{button:{caption:{your:"Your score"},text:"{whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} User Score"}},message_card:{tag:{film:"Movie",poll:"Survey",series:"Series"}},messages_list_item:{unread:"Unread message"},messages_pages:{empty:"The list of {type, select, messages {messages} other {surveys}} is empty for now"},method_purchase_card:{has_bonus:{subtitle:"{name, select, account_prepaid {Account number} other {{description}}}"}},modal_player_ui:{duration:{days:"{days} d.",hours:"{hours} h.",minutes:"{min} min."}},my_payment_methods:{title:"Payment variants"},my_purchase_history:{title:"Recent payments"},my_setting_email:{input:{email:{caption:"Used to log in to {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}"}}},my_setting_phone:{input:{phone:{caption:"Used to log in to {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}"}}},my_settings_auth_profile:{caption:"Show profile selection when you log in to the site",title:"Chose Profile"},my_settings_block:{lang:{caption:"Language"},location:{button:"Change region",caption:"Region"},pin:{caption:"Access pin"}},payment_method_external:{site:"{whitelabel, select, kinodrom {On Website} other {On Rostelecom Website}}"},profile:{state:{chosen:"Selected"}},promo_banner_timer:{days:"{days, plural, =0 {} one {# day} few {# days} other {# days}}",hours:"{hours, plural, =0 {} one {# hour} few {# hours} other {# hours}}",minutes:"{minutes, plural, =0 {} one {# minute} few {# minutes} other {# minutes}}",months:"{months, plural, =0 {} one {# month} few {# months} other {# months}}",seconds:"{seconds, plural, =0 {} one {# second} few {# seconds} other {# seconds}}",years:"{years, plural, =0 {} one {# year} few {# years} other {# years}}"},promocode:{form:{subtitle:"Enter promocode for free access to a subscription or a movie",title:"Promocode activation"},info:{subtitle:"When the promo code expires, the linked card will be charged every month",title:"To activate the promocode you need to link your bank card"},new_card:{acceptance_conditions_and_security_guarantees:"By making a purchase, you accept the terms and conditions of the offer. We guarantee the security of payment. The payment is made in encrypted form and is processed only by the bank."}},purchase_description:{available_to:"Available to {datetime, date, long}, {datetime, time, short}",service:"{type, select, film {Movie} series {Series} season {Season} episode {Episode} karaoke {Karaoke} book {Audiobook} other {}} in subscription «{service}»"},purchase_option_card:{button:"{usage_model,select, SERVICE {{price_type, select, trial {Try for free} other {Subscribe {is_final_price, select, true {for} other {from}} {price}}}} EST {Buy for {price}} TVOD {Pay {price}} other {}}",est:{subtitle:"{quality}",title:"{item_type, select, series {Buy the full series} season {Buy {season} season} episode {Buy {episode} episode {season} season} other {{quality}}}"},label:{trial:"{duration_substr} free"},service:{discount:{subtitle:"{price} / {duration_substr} with discount"},intro:{subtitle:"{price} {duration_expression}, after — {original_price}/{duration_substr}"},title:"{name}",trial:{subtitle:"{price} on {duration_substr}"}},subtitle:"{price} {duration_expression}",tvod:{title:"{item_type, select, season {Rent {season} season for {duration_substr}} episode {Rent {episode} episode {season} season for {duration_substr}} other {Rent for {duration_substr}}}"}},purchase:{term:{bank_card:"Bank card",datetime:"Date and time",personal_account:"Personal account",price:"Amount"}},service_card:{count:{channels:"{count, plural, one {TV channel} few {TV channel} other {TV channels}}",karaoke:"{count, plural, one {Karaoke song} few {Karaoke songs} other {Karaoke songs}}",media:"{count, plural, one {Movie and series} few {Movie and series} other {Movies and series}}"}},service_status_description_list:{active_until:"Active until",cost:"Price",payment_date:"Next payment",will_be_subscribed:"To be connected"},subservices:{title:"Included in subscription"},support_text:{default:"By continuing, I agree to the {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} Service User Agreement and affiliate program terms and conditions.",payment:"By making a purchase, you accept the terms of offer. We guarantee the security of payment. The payment is encrypted and processed only by the bank."},timeline_card:{caption:{episode:"{season} season, {episode} episode"}},title_block:{link_all:"All"},top10:{title:"TOP {number}"},tv_code:{error:{message:"Invalid authorization code"},form:{message:"Enter the code from the TV screen to connect it to your account",title:"Connect TV"}},viewing_timeline_interval:{from:"from",set:"Interval set",title:"Viewing time interval",to:"to",unset:"Interval not set"},virtual_list:{action:{show_prev:"Show previous"}},vitrina_player_ui:{channel_provided:"Channel provided by Vitrina TV"}},datetime:{month_date:"{date, date, ::d MMMM}",short:"{datetime, date} at {datetime, time, short}"},empty_grid:{collection:{subtitle:"Movies, series and TV channels will appear here after subscription or purchase",title:"Nothing in the collection yet"},continue_viewing:{subtitle:"This will store all the movies and shows you haven't finished watching so you can always go back to them",title:"It's empty so far :("},default:{title:"List is empty"},filters:{subtitle:"Change the filter settings",title:"We didn't find anything with these filters"},history:{subtitle:"This is where all the movies, series and TV shows you've watched will go",title:"Nothing in the View History yet"},purchases:{subtitle:"Your tr