Wink
Фильмы
Скала
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Скала»

Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Скала»

Режиссёры

Майкл Бэй

Майкл Бэй

Michael Bay
Режиссёр

Актёры

Шон Коннери

Шон Коннери

Sean Connery
АктёрJohn Patrick Mason
Николас Кейдж

Николас Кейдж

Nicolas Cage
АктёрStanley Goodspeed
Эд Харрис

Эд Харрис

Ed Harris
АктёрGeneral Francis X. Hummel
Джон Спенсер

Джон Спенсер

John Spencer
Актёр
Дэвид Морс

Дэвид Морс

David Morse
АктёрMajor Tom Baxter
Уильям Форсайт

Уильям Форсайт

William Forsythe
АктёрErnest Paxton
Майкл Бин

Майкл Бин

Michael Biehn
АктёрCommander Anderson
Ванесса Марсил

Ванесса Марсил

Vanessa Marcil
АктрисаCarla Pestalozzi
Джон К. Макгинли

Джон К. Макгинли

John C. McGinley
АктёрMarine Captain Hendrix (в титрах: John C. Mc Ginley)
Грегори Спорледер

Грегори Спорледер

Gregory Sporleder
АктёрCaptain Frye

Сценаристы

Дэвид Уайсберг

Дэвид Уайсберг

David Weisberg
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Кенни Бейтс

Кенни Бейтс

Kenny Bates
Продюсер
Джерри Брукхаймер

Джерри Брукхаймер

Jerry Bruckheimer
Продюсер
Шон Коннери

Шон Коннери

Sean Connery
Продюсер
Дон Симпсон

Дон Симпсон

Don Simpson
Продюсер

Актёры дубляжа

Валерий Кравченко

Валерий Кравченко

Актёр дубляжа
Станислав Концевич

Станислав Концевич

Актёр дубляжа
Владимир Летенков

Владимир Летенков

Актёр дубляжа
Вадим Яковлев

Вадим Яковлев

Актёр дубляжа
Валерий Кухарешин

Валерий Кухарешин

Актёр дубляжа

Художники

Марк В. Мэнсбридж

Марк В. Мэнсбридж

Mark W. Mansbridge
Художник
Эдвард Т. МакЭвой

Эдвард Т. МакЭвой

Edward T. McAvoy
Художник
Розмари Бранденбург

Розмари Бранденбург

Rosemary Brandenburg
Художница

Монтажёры

Ричард Фрэнсис-Брюс

Ричард Фрэнсис-Брюс

Richard Francis-Bruce
Монтажёр

Операторы

Джон Шварцман

Джон Шварцман

John Schwartzman
Оператор

Композиторы

Ник Гленни-Смит

Ник Гленни-Смит

Nick Glennie-Smith
Композитор
Ханс Циммер

Ханс Циммер

Hans Zimmer
Композитор