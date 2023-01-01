Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Скала»
Режиссёры
Актёры
АктёрJohn Patrick Mason
Шон КоннериSean Connery
АктёрStanley Goodspeed
Николас КейджNicolas Cage
АктёрGeneral Francis X. Hummel
Эд ХаррисEd Harris
Актёр
Джон СпенсерJohn Spencer
АктёрMajor Tom Baxter
Дэвид МорсDavid Morse
АктёрErnest Paxton
Уильям ФорсайтWilliam Forsythe
АктёрCommander Anderson
Майкл БинMichael Biehn
АктрисаCarla Pestalozzi
Ванесса МарсилVanessa Marcil
АктёрMarine Captain Hendrix (в титрах: John C. Mc Ginley)
Джон К. МакгинлиJohn C. McGinley
АктёрCaptain Frye