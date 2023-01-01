Wink
Патология
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Патология»

Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Патология»

Режиссёры

Марк Шолерманн

Marc Schoelermann
Режиссёр

Актёры

Майло Вентимилья

Milo Ventimiglia
АктёрTed Grey
Майкл Уэстон

Michael Weston
АктёрJake Gallo
Алисса Милано

Alyssa Milano
АктрисаGwen Williamson
Лорен Ли Смит

Lauren Lee Smith
АктрисаJuliette Bath
Джонни Витуорт

Johnny Whitworth
АктёрGriffin Cavenaugh
Джон де Ланси

John de Lancie
АктёрDr. Quentin Morris
Мей Меланкон

Mei Melançon
АктрисаCatherine Ivy
Кейр О’Доннелл

Keir O'Donnell
АктёрBen Stravinsky
Бадди Льюис

Buddy Lewis
АктёрHarper Johnson
Дэн Каллахан

Dan Callahan
АктёрChip Bentwood

Сценаристы

Марк Невелдайн

Mark Neveldine
Сценарист
Брайан Тейлор

Brian Taylor
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Гари Гилберт

Gary Gilbert
Продюсер
Гари Лучези

Gary Lucchesi
Продюсер
Том Розенберг

Tom Rosenberg
Продюсер
Скип Уильямсон

Skip Williamson
Продюсер

Актёры дубляжа

Михаил Тихонов

Актёр дубляжа
Александр Гаврилин

Актёр дубляжа
Татьяна Шитова

Актриса дубляжа
Наталья Фищук

Актриса дубляжа
Пётр Иващенко

Актёр дубляжа

Художники

Тэлон МакКенна

Talon McKenna
Художник

Операторы

Эккхарт Поллак

Ekkehart Pollack
Оператор

Композиторы

Робб Уилльямсон

Robbie C. Williamson
Композитор