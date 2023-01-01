Wink
Настоящий детектив
Актёры и съёмочная группа сериала «Настоящий детектив»

Режиссёры

Кэри Дзёдзи Фукунага

Cary Joji Fukunaga
Режиссёр
Исса Лопес

Issa López
Режиссёр
Дэниэл Сакхайм

Daniel Sackheim
Режиссёр
Джон Краули

John Crowley
Режиссёр

Актёры

Мэттью Макконахи

Matthew McConaughey
АктёрDetective Rust Cohle
Вуди Харрельсон

Woody Harrelson
АктёрDetective Marty Hart
Мишель Монахэн

Michelle Monaghan
АктрисаMaggie Hart
Колин Фаррелл

Colin Farrell
АктёрDetective Ray Velcoro
Рэйчел Макадамс

Rachel McAdams
АктрисаDetective Ani Bezzerides
Тейлор Китч

Taylor Kitsch
АктёрOfficer Paul Woodrugh
Винс Вон

Vince Vaughn
АктёрFrank Semyon
Махершала Али

Mahershala Ali
АктёрDetective Wayne Hays
Стивен Дорфф

Stephen Dorff
АктёрDetective Roland West
Джоди Фостер

Jodie Foster
АктрисаLiz Danvers

Сценаристы

Ник Пиццолатто

Nic Pizzolatto
Сценарист
Грэм Горди

Graham Gordy
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Ричард Браун

Richard Brown
Продюсер
Кэри Дзёдзи Фукунага

Cary Joji Fukunaga
Продюсер
Стив Голин

Steve Golin
Продюсер

Художники

Дэн Тейлор

Daniel Taylor
Художник
Алекс ДиДжерландо

Alex DiGerlando
Художник
Тим Бич

Tim Beach
Художник

Монтажёры

Лео Тромбетта

Leo Trombetta
Монтажёр
Аффонсо Гонсалвес

Affonso Gonçalves
Монтажёр

Операторы

Найджел Блак

Nigel Bluck
Оператор
Адам Аркпоу

Adam Arkapaw
Оператор
Джермейн МакМикинг

Germain McMicking
Оператор
Флориан Хоффмайстер

Florian Hoffmeister
Оператор

Композиторы

Ти-Боун Бёрнетт

T Bone Burnett
Композитор
Кифес Чанция

Keefus Ciancia
Композитор