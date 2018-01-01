Wink
Великая
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Великая»

Режиссёры

Эллен Кёрас

Ellen Kuras
Режиссёр

Актёры

Кейт Уинслет

Kate Winslet
АктрисаLee Miller
Энди Сэмберг

Andy Samberg
АктёрDavy Scherman
Александр Скарсгард

Alexander Skarsgård
АктёрRoland Penrose
Марион Котийяр

Marion Cotillard
АктрисаSolange D'Ayen
Андреа Райзборо

Andrea Riseborough
АктрисаAudrey Withers
Ноэми Мерлан

Noémie Merlant
АктрисаNusch Eluard
Джош О’Коннор

Josh O'Connor
АктёрYoung Man / Antony Penrose
Джеймс Мюррэй

James Murray
АктёрColonel Spencer
Аринзе Кин

Arinzé Kene
АктёрMajor Jonesy
Винсент Колумб

Vincent Colombe
АктёрPaul Eluard
Патрик Милле

Patrick Mille
АктёрJean D'Ayen
Сэмюэл Барнетт

Samuel Barnett
АктёрCecil Beaton
Зита Анро

Zita Hanrot
АктрисаAdy Fidelin

Сценаристы

Элизабет Ханна

Liz Hannah
Сценарист
Джон Колли

John Collee
Сценарист
Лем Доббс

Lem Dobbs
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Трой Льюм

Troy Lum
Продюсер
Джон Колли

John Collee
Продюсер
Лем Доббс

Lem Dobbs
Продюсер
Финола Двайер

Finola Dwyer
Продюсер
Элизабет Ханна

Liz Hannah
Продюсер

Художники

Джемма Джексон

Gemma Jackson
Художница
Майкл О’Коннор

Michael O'Connor
Художник

Операторы

Павел Эдельман

Pawel Edelman
Оператор

Композиторы

Александр Деспла

Alexandre Desplat
Композитор