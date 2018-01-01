WinkФильмыПровинциалыАктёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Провинциалы»
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Провинциалы»
Режиссёры
Актёры
АктёрYeok Gi-cheol
Ма Дон-сокMa Dong-seok
АктрисаKang Yoo-jin
Ким Сэ-ронKim Sae-ron
АктёрKim Gi-tae
Чан ГванJang Gwang
АктёрKim Ji-seong
Ли Сан-ёпLee Sang-yeop
АктрисаHan Soo-yeon
Щин Сэ-хвиShin Se-hwi
АктёрKwak Byeong-doo
Чин Сон-гюJin Seon-gyoo
АктёрKim Dong-soo
О Хи-джунOh Hee-joon
АктёрDetective Oh
Чон Су-ханJeong Soo-han
АктёрChil-seong
Юн Бён-хиYoon Byeong-hee
АктрисаYi-seul
Пэ Джин-аBae Jin-ah
АктёрPolice superintendent Choi
Ю Ха-бокYoo Ha-bok
АктёрChairman
Ё Му-ёнYeo Moo-yeong
АктрисаSoo-yeon's grandmother
Сон Ён-сунSon Yeong-soon
АктёрByeong-doo's subordinate 1
Ким Дэ-хёнKim Dae-hyeon
АктрисаSoo-jin