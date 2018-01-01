Wink
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Провинциалы»

Режиссёры

Лим Джин-сун

Lim Jin-soon
Режиссёр

Актёры

Ма Дон-сок

Ma Dong-seok
АктёрYeok Gi-cheol
Ким Сэ-рон

Kim Sae-ron
АктрисаKang Yoo-jin
Чан Гван

Jang Gwang
АктёрKim Gi-tae
Ли Сан-ёп

Lee Sang-yeop
АктёрKim Ji-seong
Щин Сэ-хви

Shin Se-hwi
АктрисаHan Soo-yeon
Чин Сон-гю

Jin Seon-gyoo
АктёрKwak Byeong-doo
О Хи-джун

Oh Hee-joon
АктёрKim Dong-soo
Чон Су-хан

Jeong Soo-han
АктёрDetective Oh
Юн Бён-хи

Yoon Byeong-hee
АктёрChil-seong
Пэ Джин-а

Bae Jin-ah
АктрисаYi-seul
Ю Ха-бок

Yoo Ha-bok
АктёрPolice superintendent Choi
Ё Му-ён

Yeo Moo-yeong
АктёрChairman
Сон Ён-сун

Son Yeong-soon
АктрисаSoo-yeon's grandmother
Ким Дэ-хён

Kim Dae-hyeon
АктёрByeong-doo's subordinate 1
Сон Ын-со

Son Eun-seo
АктрисаSoo-jin

Сценаристы

Лим Джин-сун

Lim Jin-soon
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Сон Джон-у

Song Jeong-woo
Продюсер
Ким Сон-джин

Kim Seong-jin
Продюсер

Художники

Ян Хон-сам

Yang Hong-sam
Художник

Монтажёры

Пак Кён-сук

Park Gyeong-sook
Монтажёр

Композиторы

Мок Ён-джин

Mok Yeong-jin
Композитор