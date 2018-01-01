Wink
Фильмы
Framing John DeLorean
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Framing John DeLorean»

Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Framing John DeLorean»

Режиссёры

Дон Аротт

Дон Аротт

Don Argott
Режиссёр
Шина М. Джойс

Шина М. Джойс

Sheena M. Joyce
Режиссёр

Актёры

Алек Болдуин

Алек Болдуин

Alec Baldwin
АктёрJohn DeLorean
Джош Чарльз

Джош Чарльз

Josh Charles
АктёрBill Collins
Морена Баккарин

Морена Баккарин

Morena Baccarin
АктрисаCristina Ferrare
Дин Уинтерс

Дин Уинтерс

Dean Winters
АктёрJohn Valestra
Майкл Рисполи

Майкл Рисполи

Michael Rispoli
АктёрJim Hoffman
Дэна Эшбрук

Дэна Эшбрук

Dana Ashbrook
АктёрBen Tisa
Джейсон Джонс

Джейсон Джонс

Jason Jones
АктёрJerry West
Джош Кук

Джош Кук

Josh Cooke
АктёрHoward Weitzman
Уильям Хилл

Уильям Хилл

William Hill
АктёрGM Executive

Продюсеры

Тамир Ардон

Тамир Ардон

Tamir Ardon
Продюсер
Дон Аротт

Дон Аротт

Don Argott
Продюсер
Шина М. Джойс

Шина М. Джойс

Sheena M. Joyce
Продюсер
Ник Спайсер

Ник Спайсер

Nick Spicer
Продюсер

Монтажёры

Дэмиен Фентон

Дэмиен Фентон

Demian Fenton
Монтажёр

Операторы

Дон Аротт

Дон Аротт

Don Argott
Оператор