Обман
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Обман»

Режиссёры

Брайан Тренчард-Смит

Brian Trenchard-Smith
Режиссёр

Актёры

Кьюба Гудинг мл.

Cuba Gooding Jr.
АктёрFBI Agent John Nelson
Эммануэль Вожье

Emmanuelle Vaugier
АктрисаRebecca Scott
Эверт МакКуин

Evert McQueen
АктёрChief Inspector Hendricks
Ти Смит

Ty Hungerford
АктёрMiles Archer
Крис Беттс

Chris Betts
АктёрRonald Osterberg
Келли Эткинсон

Kelly Atkinson
АктрисаBrigid Archer
Брэд МакМюррей

Brad McMurray
АктёрThug #1
Гулливер Пейдж

Gulliver Page
АктёрThug#2
Джефф Гэннон

Jeff Gannon
АктёрAssistant District Attorney Cochran
Мартин Сакс

Martin Sacks
АктёрHank (NY Spyglass editor & Rebecca's boss)

Сценаристы

Джеффри Шенк

Jeffrey Schenck
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Брайан Тренчард-Смит

Brian Trenchard-Smith
Продюсер

Художники

Гленн Ти

Glenn T
Художник

Операторы

Дэн МакАртур

Dan Macarthur
Оператор