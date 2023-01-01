Wink
Контроль
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Контроль»

Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Контроль»

Режиссёры

Джин Фолэйз

Gene Fallaize
Режиссёр

Актёры

Кевин Спейси

Kevin Spacey
АктёрThe Voice
Лорен Меткалф

Lauren Metcalfe
АктрисаStella Simmons
Марк Хэмптон

Mark Hampton
АктёрPrime Minister David Addams
Наташа Кемболл

Natasha Kemball
АктрисаSarah Addams
Эр Фаррелл

Eire Farrell
АктрисаEvie Addams
Аарон Либёрд

Aaron Liburd
АктёрLewis
Джошуа Фрэйтер-Лафлин

Joshua Frater-Loughlin
АктёрDaniel
Адам Сауфвик

Adam Southwick
АктёрMan with Dog
Питер Гриффитс

Peter Griffiths
АктёрAgent Ryan / SWAT Team Leader
Адам Темплар

Adam Templar
АктёрAgent B / The Man

Сценаристы

Джин Фолэйз

Gene Fallaize
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Лорен Меткалф

Lauren Metcalfe
Продюсер
Адам Сауфвик

Adam Southwick
Продюсер

Актёры дубляжа

Денис Некрасов

Актёр дубляжа
Вероника Саркисова

Актриса дубляжа
Иван Калинин

Актёр дубляжа
Тамара Разоренова

Актриса дубляжа
Пелагея Калинина

Актриса дубляжа

Монтажёры

Джозеф Бенни

Joseph Bennie
Монтажёр

Операторы

Джейми Уокер

Jamie Walker
Оператор

Композиторы

Джозеф Бенни

Joseph Bennie
Композитор