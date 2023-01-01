8 800 733 3 330} other {We are happy to answer any questions you may have}}",title:"Technical Support"},wink:{link:{activate_promocode:"Activate promo code",contacts:"Contacts",docs:"Documents",partners_gifts:"Gifts from our partners",recom_tech_rules:"Recommendation Technology Usage Rules",terms_of_use:"Terms of Use"}}},login:{auth:"My",not_auth:"Log In | Sign Up"},top_info_board:{moretv:{text:"Все развлечения в одной подписке: кино, музыка, книги и игры"}}},media_item:{book:{person:"{type, select, director {Author} other {Reader}}"},button:{continue_watch:{episode:{caption:"{episode} episode {season} season"},text:"{type, select, book {Continue listening} other {Continue viewing}}"},watch_free:{text:"{type, select, book {Listen for free} other {Watch for free}}"},watch:{text:"{type, select, book {Listen} film {Watch} series {Watch series} other {Watch {episode} episode {season} season}}"}},card:{picture:{alt:"{type, select, book {audiobook} series {series} season {season} episode {episode} other {movie}} {name} {year} poster"}},error:{drm:"Your device does not support encrypted video playback"},person:"{type, select, director {Director} other {Actor}}",player:{action:{view_free:"{isBook, select, true {Listen} other {Watch}} for free"},play_free_available_after_auth:"View available for free after authorization",play_start_after_auth:"Playback will start after authorization",play_start_after_purchase:"Playback will start after purchase"},player_ui:{action:{watch_on:"Watch on"},close:{trailer:"Close trailer"},is_preview:{title:"Trailer"},next_track:"Next episode",pip:"Picture in picture",playlist:"Episodes and series",prev_track:"Previous series",report:"Report a problem"},trailer:"Trailer",usage_model:"{usage_model, select, SERVICE {In subscription} EST {Purchased} TVOD {Rented} AVOD {Free} FREE {Free} other {}}"},modal:{any_card:{auto_save:"The bank card will be saved automatically",control:"You will be able to manage your saved card in the «Payments» section",payment_guarantee:"Guarantee payment security",title:"Adding a bank card"},auth:{change_device:{subtitle:"The maximum number of devices is already linked to the account. You can connect up to {devicesLimit} devices simultaneously.",title:"Select device to replace"}},auth_email_code:{subtitle:"To reset your password, enter the code from the email sent to {email}",title:"Email Code"},auth_email_password:{forgot:"Forgot password?",subtitle:"Enter your password to log in to your account",title:"Password"},auth_login:{subtitle:"Enter your phone number{can_use_email, select, true { or email} other{}} to use {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} on any device",title:"Log in or register"},auth_migrated_login:{title:"Sing-up in {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}"},auth_migrated_phone_password_reset:{title:"Need to reset password"},auth_migrated_phone_password:{title:"SMS Code"},auth_new_device:{subtitle:"A new device has been added to your account",title:"New Device"},auth_phone_country:{title:"Select country"},auth_phone_password:{subtitle:"To log in to your account, enter the code from the SMS sent to the number {phone}",title:"SMS Code"},auth_success_registration:{subtitle:"Your account has been successfully created. Now you have access to all the features of the {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} entertainment video service:",title:"Congratulations!"},bind_card:{pin:{title:"To link a bank card, enter the pin code"},success:{title:"Bank card added successfully"}},bonus_activate:{error:{subtitle:"Try again later or choose another bonus program",title:"Failed to activate the bonus program{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_change_login:{error:{subtitle:"Try again later or choose another bonus program",title:"Failed to change the login of the bonus program{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_confirm:{activation:{subtitle:"To complete the activation of the bonus program, enter the code sent to {login_type, select, phone {phone number {login}} other {e-mail {login}}}",title:"Bonus program activation"},change_login:{subtitle:"To complete the bonus program login change, enter the code sent to {login_type, select, phone {phone number {login}} other {e-mail {login}}}",title:"Change login"}},bonus_deactivate:{confirmation:{title:"Disable the «{name}» bonus program?"},error:{subtitle:"Try again later",title:"Failed to disable the «{name}» bonus program"},success:{title:"The «{name}» bonus program has been successfully deactivated"}},bonus_register:{subtitle_login:"Enter {login_type, select, phone {phone number} other {e-mail}} to activate the bonus program «{name}». By clicking the «Activate» button, you accept the terms of the bonus program.",subtitle_no_terms:"By clicking the «Activate» button, you accept the terms of the bonus program",title:"Bonus program activation"},chelyuskin_promo_modal:{buttons:{close:"Not now",link:"Watch the premiere"},caption:"Only on",subtitle:"A large-scale series about the heroic expedition that kept the whole world in suspense"},device:{subtitle:"It will be displayed on all connected devices",title:"Enter a new device name"},download:{content:{title:"Install app"},footer:"The app is available on iOS and iPadOS from version 14.0 and later, Android from version 7.0 and later",title:"Download and watch without internet"},email_add:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to {email}",title:"Saving e-mail"},email_change_password:{registration:{subtitle:"Make up a password to complete your registration",title:"Completion of registration"},subtitle:"Make up a new password",title:"Change password"},email_change_success:{subtitle:"You have successfully changed your email address to {email}",title:"The e-mail address has been successfully changed"},email_confirm_new:{subtitle:"To confirm your new email address, enter the code from the message sent to {email}",title:"The code from the e-mail"},email_confirm:{subtitle:{phone_code:"Enter the code sent to the number {phone}"},title:"Confirmation required","title.password":"To continue, enter the current password"},email_new:{subtitle:"Enter a new e-mail address",title:"New e-mail address"},error:{subtitle:"Try again later",title:"Something went wrong"},exchange_question:{confirm:{action:{confirm:"Confirm exchange",return:"Back to selection"},subtitle:"Are you sure you want to replace «{name}» with «{new_name}»?"},media_view_error:{subtitle:"Try again or contact support",title:"Error loading replacement options."},media_view:{subtitle:"You can select any movie from the list to swap. After swapping to a new movie, access to «{name}» will be closed.",title:"Movie exchange"},question:{button:{exchange:"Exchange movie for free",like:"I liked it"},subtitle:"Notice that you didn't finish the movie. Did you like the selected movie?",title:"Rate the movie «{name}»"}},feedback:{answers:{no_sound:"No sound",not_playable:"Content not playing",ok:"I like everything",poor_quality:"Bad video quality",video_audio_unmatch:"Video and sound don't match"},success:{subtitle:"The problems will be fixed soon",title:"Thanks for the feedback!"},title:"Let us know if you have any problems"},filters:{empty:{cat_subtitle:"No filters for this category",subtitle:"Sorry, no filters found",title:"No filters found"},title:"Filters",toggle_mode:{subtitle:"You can select only one filter"}},joint_viewing:{action:{invite_friend:"Invite a friend"},footer:{can_be_shared:"The link can be shared with {count, plural, one {# friend} other {# friends}}",over_limit:"That's it for now. Share the link to watch together next month"},info:{part1:"Send the link to a friend at {type, select, film {this movie} book {this audiobook} other {this series}} to watch together.",part2:"The opportunity to view via link will be active for 24 hours."},title:"Watch with your friends «{title}»!"},languages:{title:"Choose language"},locations:{question:"Didn't find what you were looking for?",subtitle:"Current location: {location}",title:"Choose your region"},ott_tv:{subtitle:"We are now activating the {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV-online service. Your subscriptions will not be saved, but your purchased movies will remain",title:"Activate {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV-online"},password_change:{subtitle:"To change the password, you must enter the new password twice",title:"Change password"},password_reset:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to {email}",title:"Password reset"},password:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to the number {phone}",title:"Confirmation required"},payment:{action:{continue:"Continue to buy"},confirmation:{title:"Are you sure you want to abort the purchase?"},pin:{title:"To make a purchase, enter the pin code"},success:{title:"{usage_model, select, TVOD {Payment was successful} SERVICE {Subscription successfully connected} other {Purchase was successful}}"}},periods:{card:{button:"Buy for {price}",subtitle:{monthly:"Price per month total {monthly_price}",trial_intro:"after - {monthly_price} per month"},title:"{price} {type, select, intro {in {duration_substr}} other {}}"},title:"Subscription options"},phone_add:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to the number {phone}",title:"Saving a phone number"},phone_change:{check:{subtitle:{current:"To confirm your new phone number, enter the code from the SMS sent to {phone}",new:"To confirm your new phone number, enter the code from the SMS sent to {phone}"},title:"SMS code"},new:{subtitle:"Enter a new phone number",title:"New phone number"},success:{subtitle:"You have successfully changed your phone number to {phone}, now use it to authorize on other devices",title:"Phone number has been successfully changed"},wait_sms_code:{counter:"{count, plural, one {# second} few {# seconds} other {# seconds}}",subtitle:"We verify your new phone number, this will take a little time",title:"Phone number verification"}},pin_change:{subtitle:"Enter a new pin code",title:"Changing the pin code"},pin:{subtitle:"The pin code is used to access movies and shows with an 18+ age rating, purchases, and profile settings. The default pin code is - 0 0 0 0.",title:"Enter the pin code from your main profile"},poll:{success:{title:"Thanks for taking the survey!"}},profile:{change_base_settings:{subtitle:"Access to view content with a higher restriction will be denied",title:"Age restriction"}},profile_icon:{subtitle:"Choose your profile picture. You can always change it in your personal cabinet",title:"Profile picture"},profile_name:{title:"Profile name"},profiles:{pin_reason:{text:'Pin-code is required to restrict access to TV channels, movies and series with an age rating of 18+.
8 800 733 3 330} other {Սիրով կպատասխանենք Ձեզ հետաքրքրող հարցերին}}",title:"Տեխնիկական աջակցություն"},wink:{link:{activate_promocode:"Ակտիվացնել պրոմոկոդը",contacts:"Կոնտակտներ",docs:"Փաստաթղթեր",partners_gifts:"Նվերներ մեր գործընկերների կողմից",recom_tech_rules:"Առաջարկությունների տեխնոլոգիաների օգտագործման պայմաններ",terms_of_use:"Օգտագործման պայմաններ"}}},login:{auth:"Իմ",not_auth:"Մուտք | Գրանցում"},top_info_board:{moretv:{text:"Все развлечения в одной подписке: кино, музыка, книги и игры"}}},media_item:{book:{person:"{type, select, director {Հեղինակ} other {Ընթերցող}}"},button:{continue_watch:{episode:{caption:"{season} սեզոնի {episode} սերիաները "},text:"{type, select, book {Շարունակել լսել} other {Շարունակել դիտումը}}"},watch_free:{text:"{type, select, book {Լսել անվճար} other {Դիտել անվճար}}"},watch:{text:"{type, select, book {Լսել} film {Դիտել} series {Դիտել սերիալը} other {Դիտել սեզոն {season} սերիա {episode}}}"}},card:{picture:{alt:"{type, select, book {աուդիոգրքի} series {սերիալի} season {սեզոնի} episode {սերիայի} other {ֆիլմի}} պաստառ {name} {year} "}},error:{drm:"Ձեր սարքը չի աջակցում կոդավորված տեսանյութի Նվագարկմանը"},person:"{type, select, director {Ռեժիսոր} other {Դերասան}}",player:{action:{view_free:"{isBook, select, true {Լսել} other {Դիտել}} անվճար"},play_free_available_after_auth:"Անվճար դիտումն հասանելի կլինի նույնականացումից հետո",play_start_after_auth:"Դիտումը կսկսվի նույնականացումից անմիջապես հետո",play_start_after_purchase:"Դիտումը կսկսվի գնում կատարելուց անմիջապես հետ"},player_ui:{action:{watch_on:"Դիտել"},close:{trailer:"Փակել թրեյլերը"},is_preview:{title:"Թրեյլեր"},next_track:"Հաջորդ սերիան",pip:"Պատկերը պատկերի վրա",playlist:"Սերիաները և սեզոնները",prev_track:"Նախորդ սերիան",report:"Հաղորդել խնդրի մասին"},trailer:"Թրեյլեր",usage_model:"{usage_model, select, SERVICE {Փաթեթի կազմում } EST {Գնված է} TVOD {Վարձույթի մեջ է} AVOD {Անվճար} FREE {Անվճար} other {}}"},modal:{any_card:{auto_save:"Քարտը կպահպանվի ավտոմատ կերպով",control:"Պահպանված քարտը հնարավոր կլինի կառավարել «Վճարումներ» բաժնում",payment_guarantee:"Երաշխավորում ենք վճարումների անվտանգությունը",title:"Ավելացված քարտերը"},auth:{change_device:{subtitle:"Հաշվին կցված է առավելագույն քանակի սարքեր։ Հնարավոր է միացնել մինչև {devicesLimit} սարք միաժամանակ։",title:"Ընտրե՛ք փոխարինող սարք"}},auth_email_code:{subtitle:"Գաղտնաբառի վերականգնման համար մուտքագրե՛ք {email} էլ․ հասցեին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Էլ․ հասցեին ուղարկված կոդը"},auth_email_password:{forgot:"Մոռացել ե՞ք գաղտնաբառը",subtitle:"Հաշիվ մուտք գործելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք գաղտնաբառը",title:"Գաղտնաբառ"},auth_login:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք հեռախոսահամարը{can_use_email, select, true { կամ էլ․ հասցեն} other{}}, {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}-ից ցանկացած սարքով օգտվելու համար",title:"Մուտք գործել կամ գրանցվել"},auth_migrated_phone_password:{title:"SMS-ի կոդը"},auth_new_device:{subtitle:"Ձեր հաշվին ավելացվել է նոր սարք",title:"Նոր սարք"},auth_phone_country:{title:"Ընտրեք երկիրը"},auth_phone_password:{subtitle:"Հաշիվ մուտք գործելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք SMS-ով ստացած կոդը՝ ուղարկված համարին {phone}",title:"SMS-ի կոդը"},auth_success_registration:{subtitle:"Ձեր հաշիվն հաջողությամբ ստեղծված է։ Այժմ ձեզ հասանելի են {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} վիդեո ժամանցային ծառայության բոլոր հնարավորությունները։",title:"Շնորհավորում ենք"},bind_card:{pin:{title:"Կցելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք pin կոդը"},success:{title:"Քարտն հաջողությամբ ավելացված է"}},bonus_activate:{error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին կամ ընտրե՛ք այլ բոնուսային ծրագիր",title:"{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»} բոնուսային ծրագիրը չհաջողվեց ակտիվացնել}"}},bonus_change_login:{error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին ավելի ուշ կամ ընտրե՛ք այլ բոնուսային ծրագիր։",title:"Չհաջողվեց փոխել բոնուսային ծրագրի մուտքանունը{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_confirm:{activation:{subtitle:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի ակտիվացման համար մուտքագրե՛ք {login_type, select, phone {հեռախոսահամարին {login}} other {էլ․ հասցեին {login}}} ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի ակտիվացում"},change_login:{subtitle:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի փոփոխումն ավարտելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {login_type, select, phone {հեռախոսահամարին {login}} other {էլ․ հասցեին {login}}} ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Մուտքանվան փոփոխություն"}},bonus_deactivate:{confirmation:{title:"Ցանկանում ե՞ք անջատել «{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրը։"},error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին ավելի ուշ",title:"Չհաջողվեց անջատել «{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրը"},success:{title:"«{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրն հաջողությամբ անջատվեց"}},bonus_register:{subtitle_login:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {login_type, select, phone {հեռախոսահամարը} other {էլ․ հասցեն}}, «{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրն ակտիվացնելու համար։ Սեղմելով «Ակտիվացնել» կոճակը՝ Դուք ընդունում եք բոնուսային ծրագրի պայմանները։",subtitle_no_terms:"Սեղմելով «Ակտիվացնել» կոճակը՝ Դուք ընդունում եք բոնուսային ծրագրի պայմանները։",title:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի ակտիվացում"},chelyuskin_promo_modal:{buttons:{close:"Դե հիմա չէ",link:"Դիտել premieres"},caption:"Միայն վրա",subtitle:"Մեծամասշտաբ սերիալ երսզերտական էքսպեդիցիայի մասին, որը լարվածության մեջ պահեց բոլոր աշխարհը"},device:{subtitle:"Այն կցուցադրվի բոլոր միացված սարքերում",title:"Նշե՛ք սարքի նոր անունը"},download:{content:{title:"Տեղադրե՛ք հավելվածը"},footer:"Հավելվածն հասանելի է iOS-ի և iPadOS-ի 14.0 և ավելի նոր, Android-ի 7․0 և ավելի նոր տարբերակների համար",title:"Ներբեռնե՛ք և դիտե՛ք առանց ինտերնետի"},email_add:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {էլ․ հասցեին} ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Էլ․ հասցեի պահպանում"},email_change_password:{registration:{subtitle:"Գրանցումն ավարտելու համար ստեղծե՛ք գաղտնաբառ",title:"Գրանցման ավարտ"},subtitle:"Ստեղծե՛ք նոր գաղտնաբառ",title:"Գաղտնաբառի փոփոխություն"},email_change_success:{subtitle:"Դուք հաջողությամբ փոխարինեցիք էլ հասցեն {email}-ով",title:"Էլ․ հասցեն հաջողությամբ փոփոխվեց"},email_confirm_new:{subtitle:"Նոր էլ․ հասցեն հաստատելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {email}-ին ուղարկված հաղորդագրության կոդը",title:"Էլ․ հասցեին ուղարկված նամակի կոդը"},email_confirm:{subtitle:{phone_code:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը"},title:"Անհրաժեշտ է հաստատում","title.password":"Շարունակելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք ընթացիկ գաղտնաբառը"},email_new:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք նոր էլ․ հասցեն",title:"Նոր էլ․ հասցե"},error:{subtitle:"Կրկնե՛ք ավելի ուշ",title:"Ինչ-որ բան սխալ է"},exchange_question:{confirm:{action:{confirm:"Հաստատել փոխանակումը",return:"Վերադառնալ ընտրությանը"},subtitle:"Իսկապե՞ս ցանկանում եք փոխարինել «{name}»-ը «{new_name}»-ով։"},media_view_error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին կամ դիմե՛ք աջակցության կենտրոն",title:"Փոխարինման ընտրանքների բեռնման սխալ"},media_view:{subtitle:"Դուք կարող եք փոխանակման ցուցակից ընտրել ցանկացած ֆիլմ։ Նոր ֆիլմի հետ փոխանակումից հետո, «{name}» հասանելիությունը կփակվի։",title:"Ֆիլմի փոխանակում"},question:{button:{exchange:"Փոխանակել ֆիլմն անվճար",like:"Հավանեցի"},subtitle:"Նկատեցինք, որ ֆիլմը չեք դիտել մինչև վերջ։ Հավանել ե՞ք ընտրած ֆիլմը։",title:"Գնահատե՛ք «{name}» ֆիլմը"}},feedback:{answers:{no_sound:"Ձայն չկա",not_playable:"Բովանդակությունը չի ցուցադրվում",ok:"Ամեն ինչ հավանում եմ",poor_quality:"Պատկերի ցածր որակ",video_audio_unmatch:"Հոլովակն ու ձայնը չեն համապատասխանում"},success:{subtitle:"Շուտով խնդիրները կվերացվեն",title:"Շնորհակալություն գնահատականի համար"},title:"Խնդիրների դեպքում տեղեկացրե՛ք մեզ"},filters:{title:"Ֆիլտրեր",toggle_mode:{subtitle:"Դուք կարող եք ընտրել միայն մեկ ֆիլտր"}},joint_viewing:{action:{invite_friend:"Հրավիրել ընկերոջը"},footer:{can_be_shared:"Հղմամբ կարելի է կիսվել{count, plural, one {# ընկերոջ} other {# ընկերների}} հետ",over_limit:"Առայժմ այսքանը: Կիսվե'ք հղումով՝ հաջորդ ամիս միասին դիտելու համար"},info:{part1:"Ուղարկե՛ք ընկերոջը {type, select, film {այս ֆիլմի} book {այս աուդիոգրքի} other {այս սերիալի}} հղումը՝ համատեղ դիտման համար։",part2:"Հղմամբ դիտելու հնարավորությունը ակտիվ կլինի 24 ժամ"},title:"Դիտե՛ք ընկերների հետ «{title}»!"},languages:{title:"Ընտրե՛ք լեզուն"},locations:{question:"Չե՞ք գտել այն, ինչ փնտրում էիք։",subtitle:"Ընթացիկ գտնվելու վայրը․
{location}",title:"Ընտրե՛ք Ձեր տարածաշրջանը"},ott_tv:{subtitle:"Այժմ մենք ակտիվացնում ենք {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV օնլայն ծառայությունը։ Ձեր փաթեթները չեն պահպանվի, բայց գնված ֆիլմերը կպահպանվեն",title:"{whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV օնլայն ծառայության ակտիվացում"},password_change:{subtitle:"Գաղտնաբառը փոխելու համար անհրաժեշտ է երկու անգամ մուտքագրել նոր գաղտնաբառը",title:"Գաղտնաբառի փոփոխություն"},password_reset:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {email}-ին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Գաղտնաբառի զրոյացում"},password:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Անհրաժեշտ է հաստատում"},payment:{action:{continue:"Շարունակել գնումը"},confirmation:{title:"Իսկապես ցանկանում ե՞ք դուրս գալ"},pin:{title:"Գնում կատարելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք pin կոդը"},success:{title:"{usage_model, select, TVOD {Վճարումը հաջողությամբ կատարվեց} SERVICE {Փաթեթն հաջողությամբ միացվեց} other {Գնումն հաջողությամբ կատարվեց}}"}},periods:{card:{button:"Միացնել {price}-ով",subtitle:{monthly:"Ամսական {monthly_price}",trial_intro:"հաջորդ վճարումը {monthly_price} ամսական"},title:"{price} {type, select, intro { {duration_substr}}ական other {}}"},title:"Բաժանորդագրութան տարբերակներ"},phone_add:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Հեռախոսահամարի պահպանում"},phone_change:{check:{subtitle:{current:"Ընթացիկ հեռախոսահամարն հաստատելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը",new:"Նոր հեռախոսահամարն հաստատելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին SMS-ով ուղարկված կոդը"},title:"SMS-ի կոդը"},new:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք նոր հեռախոսահամարը",title:"Նոր հեռախոսահամարը"},success:{subtitle:"Դուք հաջողությամբ փոխարիեցիք հեռախոսահամարը {phone} համարով․ այժմ կարող եք օգտագործել այն այլ սարքերով մուտք գործելու համար",title:"Հեռախոսահամարն հաջողությամբ փոխվեց"},wait_sms_code:{counter:"{count, plural, one {# վայրկյան} few {# վայրկյան} other {# վայրկյան}}",subtitle:"Մենք ստուգում ենք Ձեր նոր հեռախոսահամարը․ որոշ ժամանակ կպահանջվի",title:"Հեռախոսահամարի ստուգում"}},pin_change:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք նոր pin կոդը",title:"Pin կոդի փոփոխում"},pin:{subtitle:"PIN կոդն օգտագործվում է 18+ տարիքային վարկանիշ ունեցող ֆիլմեր և ծրագրեր, գնումներ և պրոֆիլի կարգավորումներ մուտք գործելու համար: Դեֆոլթ pin կոդն է — 0 0 0 0",title:"Մուտքագրե՛ք հիմնական հաշվի pin կոդը"},poll:{success:{title:"Շնորհակալություն հարցմանը մասնակցնելու համար"}},profile:{change_base_settings:{subtitle:"Ավելի մեծ սահմանափակումներով բովանդակություն դիտելու մուտքը կարգելափակվի",title:"Տարիքային սահմանափակում"}},profile_icon:{subtitle:"Ընտրե՛ք պրոֆիլի նկար։ Դուք միշտ կարող եք փոխել այն Ձեր անձնական գրասենյակում",title:"Պրոֆիլի նկար"},profile_name:{title:"Պրոֆիլի անուն"},profiles:{pin_reason:{text:"Pin կոդն անհրաժեշտ է 18+ տարիքային սահմանափակմամբ TV ալիքներ, ֆիլմեր և սերիալներ մուտքի սահմանափակման համար։
Սեղմելով «Հրաժարվել» կոճակը՝ Դուք հաստատում եք, որ հրաժարվում եք Pin կոդ սահմանելուց․ մուտքը դեպի բովանդակություն կլինի առանց լրացուցիչ սահմանափակումների, այդ թվում նաև 18 տարին չլրացած անչափահասների դեպքում։",title:"Սահմանե՛ք Pin կոդ"},subtitle:"Պրոֆիլն օգտագործվում է անհատական առաջարկների, դիտումների պատմության և երեխաների համար 18+ բովանդակության կարգավորման համար",title:"Ով ե՞ք Դուք։"},purchase_methods:{action:{bonus:{connect:"Միացնել {name}"}},title:"Վճարման միջոցներ"},purchase_options:{title:"Դիտման տարբերակներ"},rating:{name:"{rating, select, 10 {Շքեղ} 9 {Հիանալի} 8 {Լավ} 7 {Նորմալ} 6 {Ընդունելի} 5 {Ոչինչ} 4 {Չհավանեցի} 3 {Վատ} 2 {Շատ վատ} 1 {Զզվելի} other {}}",subtitle:"Ձեր գնահատականը",title:"Գնահատե՛ք {type, select, film {ֆիլմը} book {աուդիոգիրքը} other {սերիալը}}"},recommendation:{subtitle:"Ահա, թե ինչ ենք ընտրել Ձեզ համար",title:"Մի բան էլ դիտե՞նք։"},recommend_playlist:{subtitle:"123Մեզ անհրաժեշտ է Ձեր օգնությունը․ դիտե՛ք մի քանի ֆիլմ, որոնք հավանում եք, և 24 ժամ անց Ձեր տեսացանկը պատրաստ կլինի։",title:"Հենց հիմա մենք կազմում ենք Ձեր անհատական տեսացանկը"},remove_card:{subtitle:"Պրոմոկոդով բոլոր փաթեթները կանջատվեն, իսկ վճարովի փաթեթները անհրաժեշտ կլինի երկարաձգել ձեռքով։",title:"Ցանկանում ե՞ք հեռացնել քարտը։",title_success:"Քարտն հաջողությամբ հեռացված է"},send_sms:{resend_after:"Կոդը հնարավոր է ուղարկել {count, plural, one {# վայրկյան} few {# վայրկյան} other {# վայրկյան}} հետո",subtitle:"Ընթացիկ հեռախոսահամարն հաստատելու համար մենք կուղարկենք կոդ SMS-ով։ Կոդը կուղարկվի {phone} հեռախոսահամարին",title:"Հեռախոսահամարի հաստատում"},unsubscribe:{confirm:{title:"Փաթեթն անջատելու դեպքում, Դուք կկորցնեք բոլոր առավելությունները",title_name:"«{name}» փաթեթն անջատելու դեպքում, Դուք կկորցնեք բոլոր առավելությունները"},poll:{answer:{choose_another_subscription:"Ընտրել եմ այլ փաթեթ",high_price:"Փաթեթի բարձր գին",not_interested:"Բովանդակությունն հետաքրքիր չէ",use_another:"Օգտվում եմ այլ ծառայությունից"},title:"Ինչու ե՞ք որոշել անջատել փաթեթը։"}}},notification:{certificate:{activated:{message:"Սերտիֆիկատն ակտիվացված է։",message_error:"Չհաջողվեց ակտիվացնել",submessage:"Այժմ Դուք կարող եք ընտրել ցանկացած ֆիլմ անվճար"},used:{message:"Սերտիֆիկատն օգտագործված է",message_error:"Չհաջողվեց օգտագործել",start_watch:"Այժմ Դուք կարող եք սկսել այս ֆիլմի դիտումը"}},change_password:{message_success:"Գաղտնաբառն հաջողությամբ փոխվեց",success:{message:"Գաղտնաբառն հաջողությամբ փոխվեց"}},channel_player:{activate_manage_viewing:{message:"Միացրե՛ք «Դիտման կառավարում» հնարավորությունը"}},clipboard:{link_saved:"Հղումը պահպանված է սեղմատախտակին"},content_view_watcher:{five_min_left:"Ձեր հաշվում հոլովակի դիտման համար մնացել է 5 րոպեից ավելի քիչ ժամանակ",five_min_left_interval:"Այս հաշվում 5 րոպեից ավելի քիչ ժամանակ անց հոլովակի դիտումը կդառնա անհասանելի մինչև {time}"},device:{removed:{error:"Սարքի ջնջման սխալ",success:"«{device}» սարքը ջնջված է"}},exchange_media_item:{message_error:"«{name}»-ով փոխանակումն հնարավոր չէ",submessage_error:"Սխալի կոդ․ {code}"},favorites:{added:{message:"Ավելացված է նախընտրելիներ",submessage:"{item_type, select, media_item {{type, select, book {«{name}» աուդիոգիրքն ավելացված է նախընտրելիներ} film {«{name}» ֆիլմն ավելացված է նախընտրելիներ} other {«{name}» սերիալն ավելացված է նախընտրելիներ}}} channel {«{name}» ալիքն ավելացված է նախընտրելիներ} epg {«{name}» հաղորդումն ավելացված է նախընտրելիներ} karaoke_item {«{name}» կարաոկեն ավելացված է նախընտրելիներ} other {}}"},removed:{message:"Հեռացված է նախընտրելիներից",submessage:"{item_type, select, media_item {{type, select, book {«{name}» աուդիոգիրքն հեռացված է նախընտրելիներից} film {«{name}» ֆիլմն հեռացված է նախընտրելիներից} other {«{name}» սերիալն հեռացված է նախընտրելիներից}}} channel {«{name}» ալիքն հեռացված է նախընտրելիներից} epg {«{name}» հաղորդումն հեռացված է նախընտրելիներից} karaoke_item {«{name}» կարաոկեն հեռացված է նախընտրելիներից} other {}}"}},joint_viewing:{message:"Հղումը պատճենված է։ Ուղարկե՛ք այն ընկերոջը մեսենջերով"},location:{set:"Սահմանված է տարածաշրջան․{location}"},pin_change:{message_success:"Pin կոդն հաջողությամբ փոխվեց"},promo_code:{copied:"Պրոմոկոդը պատճենված է"},purchase_failed:{message:"Գնում կատարել չհաջողվեց",submessage:"Ստուգե՛ք Ձեր քարտի տվյալները և հաշվեկշիռը"},rating:{message_error:"Հնարավոր չէ գնահատել"},send_error:{message:"Ուղարկել չհաջողվեց"}},page:{404:{desc:"Ձեզ հետաքրքրող թեման գտնելու համար օգտվե՛ք որոնումից","desc.search_film":"Ֆիլմ կամ սերիալ գտնելու համար օգտվե՛ք որոնումից",meta:{desc:"Հարցված էջն անհասանելի է - {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} - հեռուստաալիքներ, ֆիլմեր և սերիալներ",title:"Հարցվող էջն անհասանելի է"},search:{placeholder:"Որոնում",placeholder_wide:"Ֆիլմի, սերիալի անվանումը կամ դերասանի անուն