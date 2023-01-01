Wink
Актёры и съёмочная группа сериала «Лонгмайр»

Актёры и съёмочная группа сериала «Лонгмайр»

Режиссёры

Джеймс М. Муро

J. Michael Muro
Режиссёр
Кристофер Чулак

Christopher Chulack
Режиссёр
Т.Дж. Скотт

T.J. Scott
Режиссёр

Актёры

Роберт Тейлор

Robert Taylor
АктёрSheriff Walt Longmire
Кэти Сакхофф

Katee Sackhoff
АктрисаVictoria 'Vic' Moretti
Лу Даймонд Филлипс

Lou Diamond Phillips
АктёрHenry Standing Bear
Кэссиди Фриман

Cassidy Freeman
АктрисаCady Longmire
Адам Бартли

Adam Bartley
АктёрThe Ferg
Луанна Стефенс

Louanne Stephens
АктрисаRuby
Бэйли Чейз

Bailey Chase
АктёрBranch Connally
Эй Мартинез

A Martinez
АктёрJacob Nighthorse
Зан Маккларнон

Zahn McClarnon
АктёрOfficer Mathias
Дерек Филлипс

Derek Phillips
АктёрTravis Murphy

Сценаристы

Тони Тост

Tony Tost
Сценарист
Сара Николь Джонс

Sarah Nicole Jones
Сценарист
Лео Гетер

Leo Geter
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Майкл М. Робин

Michael M. Robin
Продюсер

Художники

Билли В. Рэй

Billy W. Ray
Художник
Даниэла Мур

Daniela Moore
Художница
Томас А. Уолш

Thomas A. Walsh
Художник
Дэвид Бласс

David Blass
Художник
Робб Уилсон Кинг

Robb Wilson King
Художник
Уильям Сэнделл

William Sandell
Художник

Операторы

Камерон Дункан

Cameron Duncan
Оператор
Джеймс М. Муро

J. Michael Muro
Оператор
Тодд Дос Реис

Todd A. Dos Reis
Оператор
Дана Гонсалес

Dana Gonzales
Оператор