8 800 733 3 330} other {We are happy to answer any questions you may have}}",title:"Technical Support"},wink:{link:{activate_promocode:"Activate promo code",contacts:"Contacts",docs:"Documents",partners_gifts:"Gifts from our partners",recom_tech_rules:"Recommendation Technology Usage Rules",terms_of_use:"Terms of Use"}}},login:{auth:"My",not_auth:"Log In | Sign Up"},top_info_board:{moretv:{text:"Все развлечения в одной подписке: кино, музыка, книги и игры"}}},media_item:{book:{person:"{type, select, director {Author} other {Reader}}"},button:{continue_watch:{episode:{caption:"{episode} episode {season} season"},text:"{type, select, book {Continue listening} other {Continue viewing}}"},watch_free:{text:"{type, select, book {Listen for free} other {Watch for free}}"},watch:{text:"{type, select, book {Listen} film {Watch} series {Watch series} other {Watch {episode} episode {season} season}}"}},card:{picture:{alt:"{type, select, book {audiobook} series {series} season {season} episode {episode} other {movie}} {name} {year} poster"}},error:{drm:"Your device does not support encrypted video playback"},person:"{type, select, director {Director} other {Actor}}",player:{action:{view_free:"{isBook, select, true {Listen} other {Watch}} for free"},play_free_available_after_auth:"View available for free after authorization",play_start_after_auth:"Playback will start after authorization",play_start_after_purchase:"Playback will start after purchase"},player_ui:{action:{watch_on:"Watch on"},close:{trailer:"Close trailer"},is_preview:{title:"Trailer"},next_track:"Next episode",pip:"Picture in picture",playlist:"Episodes and series",prev_track:"Previous series",report:"Report a problem"},trailer:"Trailer",usage_model:"{usage_model, select, SERVICE {In subscription} EST {Purchased} TVOD {Rented} AVOD {Free} FREE {Free} other {}}"},modal:{any_card:{auto_save:"The bank card will be saved automatically",control:"You will be able to manage your saved card in the «Payments» section",payment_guarantee:"Guarantee payment security",title:"Adding a bank card"},auth:{change_device:{subtitle:"The maximum number of devices is already linked to the account. You can connect up to {devicesLimit} devices simultaneously.",title:"Select device to replace"}},auth_email_code:{subtitle:"To reset your password, enter the code from the email sent to {email}",title:"Email Code"},auth_email_password:{forgot:"Forgot password?",subtitle:"Enter your password to log in to your account",title:"Password"},auth_login:{subtitle:"Enter your phone number{can_use_email, select, true { or email} other{}} to use {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} on any device",title:"Log in or register"},auth_migrated_login:{title:"Sing-up in {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}"},auth_migrated_phone_password_reset:{title:"Need to reset password"},auth_migrated_phone_password:{title:"SMS Code"},auth_new_device:{subtitle:"A new device has been added to your account",title:"New Device"},auth_phone_country:{title:"Select country"},auth_phone_password:{subtitle:"To log in to your account, enter the code from the SMS sent to the number {phone}",title:"SMS Code"},auth_success_registration:{subtitle:"Your account has been successfully created. Now you have access to all the features of the {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} entertainment video service:",title:"Congratulations!"},bind_card:{pin:{title:"To link a bank card, enter the pin code"},success:{title:"Bank card added successfully"}},bonus_activate:{error:{subtitle:"Try again later or choose another bonus program",title:"Failed to activate the bonus program{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_change_login:{error:{subtitle:"Try again later or choose another bonus program",title:"Failed to change the login of the bonus program{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_confirm:{activation:{subtitle:"To complete the activation of the bonus program, enter the code sent to {login_type, select, phone {phone number {login}} other {e-mail {login}}}",title:"Bonus program activation"},change_login:{subtitle:"To complete the bonus program login change, enter the code sent to {login_type, select, phone {phone number {login}} other {e-mail {login}}}",title:"Change login"}},bonus_deactivate:{confirmation:{title:"Disable the «{name}» bonus program?"},error:{subtitle:"Try again later",title:"Failed to disable the «{name}» bonus program"},success:{title:"The «{name}» bonus program has been successfully deactivated"}},bonus_register:{subtitle_login:"Enter {login_type, select, phone {phone number} other {e-mail}} to activate the bonus program «{name}». By clicking the «Activate» button, you accept the terms of the bonus program.",subtitle_no_terms:"By clicking the «Activate» button, you accept the terms of the bonus program",title:"Bonus program activation"},chelyuskin_promo_modal:{buttons:{close:"Not now",link:"Watch the premiere"},caption:"Only on",subtitle:"A large-scale series about the heroic expedition that kept the whole world in suspense"},device:{subtitle:"It will be displayed on all connected devices",title:"Enter a new device name"},download:{content:{title:"Install app"},footer:"The app is available on iOS and iPadOS from version 14.0 and later, Android from version 7.0 and later",title:"Download and watch without internet"},email_add:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to {email}",title:"Saving e-mail"},email_change_password:{registration:{subtitle:"Make up a password to complete your registration",title:"Completion of registration"},subtitle:"Make up a new password",title:"Change password"},email_change_success:{subtitle:"You have successfully changed your email address to {email}",title:"The e-mail address has been successfully changed"},email_confirm_new:{subtitle:"To confirm your new email address, enter the code from the message sent to {email}",title:"The code from the e-mail"},email_confirm:{subtitle:{phone_code:"Enter the code sent to the number {phone}"},title:"Confirmation required","title.password":"To continue, enter the current password"},email_new:{subtitle:"Enter a new e-mail address",title:"New e-mail address"},error:{subtitle:"Try again later",title:"Something went wrong"},exchange_question:{confirm:{action:{confirm:"Confirm exchange",return:"Back to selection"},subtitle:"Are you sure you want to replace «{name}» with «{new_name}»?"},media_view_error:{subtitle:"Try again or contact support",title:"Error loading replacement options."},media_view:{subtitle:"You can select any movie from the list to swap. After swapping to a new movie, access to «{name}» will be closed.",title:"Movie exchange"},question:{button:{exchange:"Exchange movie for free",like:"I liked it"},subtitle:"Notice that you didn't finish the movie. Did you like the selected movie?",title:"Rate the movie «{name}»"}},feedback:{answers:{no_sound:"No sound",not_playable:"Content not playing",ok:"I like everything",poor_quality:"Bad video quality",video_audio_unmatch:"Video and sound don't match"},success:{subtitle:"The problems will be fixed soon",title:"Thanks for the feedback!"},title:"Let us know if you have any problems"},filters:{empty:{cat_subtitle:"No filters for this category",subtitle:"Sorry, no filters found",title:"No filters found"},title:"Filters",toggle_mode:{subtitle:"You can select only one filter"}},joint_viewing:{action:{invite_friend:"Invite a friend"},footer:{can_be_shared:"The link can be shared with {count, plural, one {# friend} other {# friends}}",over_limit:"That's it for now. Share the link to watch together next month"},info:{part1:"Send the link to a friend at {type, select, film {this movie} book {this audiobook} other {this series}} to watch together.",part2:"The opportunity to view via link will be active for 24 hours."},title:"Watch with your friends «{title}»!"},languages:{title:"Choose language"},locations:{question:"Didn't find what you were looking for?",subtitle:"Current location: {location}",title:"Choose your region"},ott_tv:{subtitle:"We are now activating the {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV-online service. Your subscriptions will not be saved, but your purchased movies will remain",title:"Activate {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV-online"},password_change:{subtitle:"To change the password, you must enter the new password twice",title:"Change password"},password_reset:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to {email}",title:"Password reset"},password:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to the number {phone}",title:"Confirmation required"},payment:{action:{continue:"Continue to buy"},confirmation:{title:"Are you sure you want to abort the purchase?"},pin:{title:"To make a purchase, enter the pin code"},success:{title:"{usage_model, select, TVOD {Payment was successful} SERVICE {Subscription successfully connected} other {Purchase was successful}}"}},periods:{card:{button:"Buy for {price}",subtitle:{monthly:"Price per month total {monthly_price}",trial_intro:"after - {monthly_price} per month"},title:"{price} {type, select, intro {in {duration_substr}} other {}}"},title:"Subscription options"},phone_add:{subtitle:"Enter the code sent to the number {phone}",title:"Saving a phone number"},phone_change:{check:{subtitle:{current:"To confirm your new phone number, enter the code from the SMS sent to {phone}",new:"To confirm your new phone number, enter the code from the SMS sent to {phone}"},title:"SMS code"},new:{subtitle:"Enter a new phone number",title:"New phone number"},success:{subtitle:"You have successfully changed your phone number to {phone}, now use it to authorize on other devices",title:"Phone number has been successfully changed"},wait_sms_code:{counter:"{count, plural, one {# second} few {# seconds} other {# seconds}}",subtitle:"We verify your new phone number, this will take a little time",title:"Phone number verification"}},pin_change:{subtitle:"Enter a new pin code",title:"Changing the pin code"},pin:{subtitle:"The pin code is used to access movies and shows with an 18+ age rating, purchases, and profile settings. The default pin code is - 0 0 0 0.",title:"Enter the pin code from your main profile"},poll:{success:{title:"Thanks for taking the survey!"}},profile:{change_base_settings:{subtitle:"Access to view content with a higher restriction will be denied",title:"Age restriction"}},profile_icon:{subtitle:"Choose your profile picture. You can always change it in your personal cabinet",title:"Profile picture"},profile_name:{title:"Profile name"},profiles:{pin_reason:{text:'Pin-code is required to restrict access to TV channels, movies and series with an age rating of 18+.
8 800 733 3 330} other {Սիրով կպատասխանենք Ձեզ հետաքրքրող հարցերին}}",title:"Տեխնիկական աջակցություն"},wink:{link:{activate_promocode:"Ակտիվացնել պրոմոկոդը",contacts:"Կոնտակտներ",docs:"Փաստաթղթեր",partners_gifts:"Նվերներ մեր գործընկերների կողմից",recom_tech_rules:"Առաջարկությունների տեխնոլոգիաների օգտագործման պայմաններ",terms_of_use:"Օգտագործման պայմաններ"}}},login:{auth:"Իմ",not_auth:"Մուտք | Գրանցում"},top_info_board:{moretv:{text:"Все развлечения в одной подписке: кино, музыка, книги и игры"}}},media_item:{book:{person:"{type, select, director {Հեղինակ} other {Ընթերցող}}"},button:{continue_watch:{episode:{caption:"{season} սեզոնի {episode} սերիաները "},text:"{type, select, book {Շարունակել լսել} other {Շարունակել դիտումը}}"},watch_free:{text:"{type, select, book {Լսել անվճար} other {Դիտել անվճար}}"},watch:{text:"{type, select, book {Լսել} film {Դիտել} series {Դիտել սերիալը} other {Դիտել սեզոն {season} սերիա {episode}}}"}},card:{picture:{alt:"{type, select, book {աուդիոգրքի} series {սերիալի} season {սեզոնի} episode {սերիայի} other {ֆիլմի}} պաստառ {name} {year} "}},error:{drm:"Ձեր սարքը չի աջակցում կոդավորված տեսանյութի Նվագարկմանը"},person:"{type, select, director {Ռեժիսոր} other {Դերասան}}",player:{action:{view_free:"{isBook, select, true {Լսել} other {Դիտել}} անվճար"},play_free_available_after_auth:"Անվճար դիտումն հասանելի կլինի նույնականացումից հետո",play_start_after_auth:"Դիտումը կսկսվի նույնականացումից անմիջապես հետո",play_start_after_purchase:"Դիտումը կսկսվի գնում կատարելուց անմիջապես հետ"},player_ui:{action:{watch_on:"Դիտել"},close:{trailer:"Փակել թրեյլերը"},is_preview:{title:"Թրեյլեր"},next_track:"Հաջորդ սերիան",pip:"Պատկերը պատկերի վրա",playlist:"Սերիաները և սեզոնները",prev_track:"Նախորդ սերիան",report:"Հաղորդել խնդրի մասին"},trailer:"Թրեյլեր",usage_model:"{usage_model, select, SERVICE {Փաթեթի կազմում } EST {Գնված է} TVOD {Վարձույթի մեջ է} AVOD {Անվճար} FREE {Անվճար} other {}}"},modal:{any_card:{auto_save:"Քարտը կպահպանվի ավտոմատ կերպով",control:"Պահպանված քարտը հնարավոր կլինի կառավարել «Վճարումներ» բաժնում",payment_guarantee:"Երաշխավորում ենք վճարումների անվտանգությունը",title:"Ավելացված քարտերը"},auth:{change_device:{subtitle:"Հաշվին կցված է առավելագույն քանակի սարքեր։ Հնարավոր է միացնել մինչև {devicesLimit} սարք միաժամանակ։",title:"Ընտրե՛ք փոխարինող սարք"}},auth_email_code:{subtitle:"Գաղտնաբառի վերականգնման համար մուտքագրե՛ք {email} էլ․ հասցեին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Էլ․ հասցեին ուղարկված կոդը"},auth_email_password:{forgot:"Մոռացել ե՞ք գաղտնաբառը",subtitle:"Հաշիվ մուտք գործելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք գաղտնաբառը",title:"Գաղտնաբառ"},auth_login:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք հեռախոսահամարը{can_use_email, select, true { կամ էլ․ հասցեն} other{}}, {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}-ից ցանկացած սարքով օգտվելու համար",title:"Մուտք գործել կամ գրանցվել"},auth_migrated_phone_password:{title:"SMS-ի կոդը"},auth_new_device:{subtitle:"Ձեր հաշվին ավելացվել է նոր սարք",title:"Նոր սարք"},auth_phone_country:{title:"Ընտրեք երկիրը"},auth_phone_password:{subtitle:"Հաշիվ մուտք գործելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք SMS-ով ստացած կոդը՝ ուղարկված համարին {phone}",title:"SMS-ի կոդը"},auth_success_registration:{subtitle:"Ձեր հաշիվն հաջողությամբ ստեղծված է։ Այժմ ձեզ հասանելի են {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} վիդեո ժամանցային ծառայության բոլոր հնարավորությունները։",title:"Շնորհավորում ենք"},bind_card:{pin:{title:"Կցելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք pin կոդը"},success:{title:"Քարտն հաջողությամբ ավելացված է"}},bonus_activate:{error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին կամ ընտրե՛ք այլ բոնուսային ծրագիր",title:"{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»} բոնուսային ծրագիրը չհաջողվեց ակտիվացնել}"}},bonus_change_login:{error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին ավելի ուշ կամ ընտրե՛ք այլ բոնուսային ծրագիր։",title:"Չհաջողվեց փոխել բոնուսային ծրագրի մուտքանունը{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_confirm:{activation:{subtitle:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի ակտիվացման համար մուտքագրե՛ք {login_type, select, phone {հեռախոսահամարին {login}} other {էլ․ հասցեին {login}}} ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի ակտիվացում"},change_login:{subtitle:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի փոփոխումն ավարտելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {login_type, select, phone {հեռախոսահամարին {login}} other {էլ․ հասցեին {login}}} ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Մուտքանվան փոփոխություն"}},bonus_deactivate:{confirmation:{title:"Ցանկանում ե՞ք անջատել «{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրը։"},error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին ավելի ուշ",title:"Չհաջողվեց անջատել «{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրը"},success:{title:"«{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրն հաջողությամբ անջատվեց"}},bonus_register:{subtitle_login:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {login_type, select, phone {հեռախոսահամարը} other {էլ․ հասցեն}}, «{name}» բոնուսային ծրագիրն ակտիվացնելու համար։ Սեղմելով «Ակտիվացնել» կոճակը՝ Դուք ընդունում եք բոնուսային ծրագրի պայմանները։",subtitle_no_terms:"Սեղմելով «Ակտիվացնել» կոճակը՝ Դուք ընդունում եք բոնուսային ծրագրի պայմանները։",title:"Բոնուսային ծրագրի ակտիվացում"},chelyuskin_promo_modal:{buttons:{close:"Դե հիմա չէ",link:"Դիտել premieres"},caption:"Միայն վրա",subtitle:"Մեծամասշտաբ սերիալ երսզերտական էքսպեդիցիայի մասին, որը լարվածության մեջ պահեց բոլոր աշխարհը"},device:{subtitle:"Այն կցուցադրվի բոլոր միացված սարքերում",title:"Նշե՛ք սարքի նոր անունը"},download:{content:{title:"Տեղադրե՛ք հավելվածը"},footer:"Հավելվածն հասանելի է iOS-ի և iPadOS-ի 14.0 և ավելի նոր, Android-ի 7․0 և ավելի նոր տարբերակների համար",title:"Ներբեռնե՛ք և դիտե՛ք առանց ինտերնետի"},email_add:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {էլ․ հասցեին} ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Էլ․ հասցեի պահպանում"},email_change_password:{registration:{subtitle:"Գրանցումն ավարտելու համար ստեղծե՛ք գաղտնաբառ",title:"Գրանցման ավարտ"},subtitle:"Ստեղծե՛ք նոր գաղտնաբառ",title:"Գաղտնաբառի փոփոխություն"},email_change_success:{subtitle:"Դուք հաջողությամբ փոխարինեցիք էլ հասցեն {email}-ով",title:"Էլ․ հասցեն հաջողությամբ փոփոխվեց"},email_confirm_new:{subtitle:"Նոր էլ․ հասցեն հաստատելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {email}-ին ուղարկված հաղորդագրության կոդը",title:"Էլ․ հասցեին ուղարկված նամակի կոդը"},email_confirm:{subtitle:{phone_code:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը"},title:"Անհրաժեշտ է հաստատում","title.password":"Շարունակելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք ընթացիկ գաղտնաբառը"},email_new:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք նոր էլ․ հասցեն",title:"Նոր էլ․ հասցե"},error:{subtitle:"Կրկնե՛ք ավելի ուշ",title:"Ինչ-որ բան սխալ է"},exchange_question:{confirm:{action:{confirm:"Հաստատել փոխանակումը",return:"Վերադառնալ ընտրությանը"},subtitle:"Իսկապե՞ս ցանկանում եք փոխարինել «{name}»-ը «{new_name}»-ով։"},media_view_error:{subtitle:"Փորձե՛ք կրկին կամ դիմե՛ք աջակցության կենտրոն",title:"Փոխարինման ընտրանքների բեռնման սխալ"},media_view:{subtitle:"Դուք կարող եք փոխանակման ցուցակից ընտրել ցանկացած ֆիլմ։ Նոր ֆիլմի հետ փոխանակումից հետո, «{name}» հասանելիությունը կփակվի։",title:"Ֆիլմի փոխանակում"},question:{button:{exchange:"Փոխանակել ֆիլմն անվճար",like:"Հավանեցի"},subtitle:"Նկատեցինք, որ ֆիլմը չեք դիտել մինչև վերջ։ Հավանել ե՞ք ընտրած ֆիլմը։",title:"Գնահատե՛ք «{name}» ֆիլմը"}},feedback:{answers:{no_sound:"Ձայն չկա",not_playable:"Բովանդակությունը չի ցուցադրվում",ok:"Ամեն ինչ հավանում եմ",poor_quality:"Պատկերի ցածր որակ",video_audio_unmatch:"Հոլովակն ու ձայնը չեն համապատասխանում"},success:{subtitle:"Շուտով խնդիրները կվերացվեն",title:"Շնորհակալություն գնահատականի համար"},title:"Խնդիրների դեպքում տեղեկացրե՛ք մեզ"},filters:{title:"Ֆիլտրեր",toggle_mode:{subtitle:"Դուք կարող եք ընտրել միայն մեկ ֆիլտր"}},joint_viewing:{action:{invite_friend:"Հրավիրել ընկերոջը"},footer:{can_be_shared:"Հղմամբ կարելի է կիսվել{count, plural, one {# ընկերոջ} other {# ընկերների}} հետ",over_limit:"Առայժմ այսքանը: Կիսվե'ք հղումով՝ հաջորդ ամիս միասին դիտելու համար"},info:{part1:"Ուղարկե՛ք ընկերոջը {type, select, film {այս ֆիլմի} book {այս աուդիոգրքի} other {այս սերիալի}} հղումը՝ համատեղ դիտման համար։",part2:"Հղմամբ դիտելու հնարավորությունը ակտիվ կլինի 24 ժամ"},title:"Դիտե՛ք ընկերների հետ «{title}»!"},languages:{title:"Ընտրե՛ք լեզուն"},locations:{question:"Չե՞ք գտել այն, ինչ փնտրում էիք։",subtitle:"Ընթացիկ գտնվելու վայրը․
{location}",title:"Ընտրե՛ք Ձեր տարածաշրջանը"},ott_tv:{subtitle:"Այժմ մենք ակտիվացնում ենք {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV օնլայն ծառայությունը։ Ձեր փաթեթները չեն պահպանվի, բայց գնված ֆիլմերը կպահպանվեն",title:"{whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV օնլայն ծառայության ակտիվացում"},password_change:{subtitle:"Գաղտնաբառը փոխելու համար անհրաժեշտ է երկու անգամ մուտքագրել նոր գաղտնաբառը",title:"Գաղտնաբառի փոփոխություն"},password_reset:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {email}-ին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Գաղտնաբառի զրոյացում"},password:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Անհրաժեշտ է հաստատում"},payment:{action:{continue:"Շարունակել գնումը"},confirmation:{title:"Իսկապես ցանկանում ե՞ք դուրս գալ"},pin:{title:"Գնում կատարելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք pin կոդը"},success:{title:"{usage_model, select, TVOD {Վճարումը հաջողությամբ կատարվեց} SERVICE {Փաթեթն հաջողությամբ միացվեց} other {Գնումն հաջողությամբ կատարվեց}}"}},periods:{card:{button:"Միացնել {price}-ով",subtitle:{monthly:"Ամսական {monthly_price}",trial_intro:"հաջորդ վճարումը {monthly_price} ամսական"},title:"{price} {type, select, intro { {duration_substr}}ական other {}}"},title:"Բաժանորդագրութան տարբերակներ"},phone_add:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը",title:"Հեռախոսահամարի պահպանում"},phone_change:{check:{subtitle:{current:"Ընթացիկ հեռախոսահամարն հաստատելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին ուղարկված կոդը",new:"Նոր հեռախոսահամարն հաստատելու համար մուտքագրե՛ք {phone} հեռախոսահամարին SMS-ով ուղարկված կոդը"},title:"SMS-ի կոդը"},new:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք նոր հեռախոսահամարը",title:"Նոր հեռախոսահամարը"},success:{subtitle:"Դուք հաջողությամբ փոխարիեցիք հեռախոսահամարը {phone} համարով․ այժմ կարող եք օգտագործել այն այլ սարքերով մուտք գործելու համար",title:"Հեռախոսահամարն հաջողությամբ փոխվեց"},wait_sms_code:{counter:"{count, plural, one {# վայրկյան} few {# վայրկյան} other {# վայրկյան}}",subtitle:"Մենք ստուգում ենք Ձեր նոր հեռախոսահամարը․ որոշ ժամանակ կպահանջվի",title:"Հեռախոսահամարի ստուգում"}},pin_change:{subtitle:"Մուտքագրե՛ք նոր pin կոդը",title:"Pin կոդի փոփոխում"},pin:{subtitle:"PIN կոդն օգտագործվում է 18+ տարիքային վարկանիշ ունեցող ֆիլմեր և ծրագրեր, գնումներ և պրոֆիլի կարգավորումներ մուտք գործելու համար: Դեֆոլթ pin կոդն է — 0 0 0 0",title:"Մուտքագրե՛ք հիմնական հաշվի pin կոդը"},poll:{success:{title:"Շնորհակալություն հարցմանը մասնակցնելու համար"}},profile:{change_base_settings:{subtitle:"Ավելի մեծ սահմանափակումներով բովանդակություն դիտելու մուտքը կարգելափակվի",title:"Տարիքային սահմանափակում"}},profile_icon:{subtitle:"Ընտրե՛ք պրոֆիլի նկար։ Դուք միշտ կարող եք փոխել այն Ձեր անձնական գրասենյակում",title:"Պրոֆիլի նկար"},profile_name:{title:"Պրոֆիլի անուն"},profiles:{pin_reason:{text:"Pin կոդն անհրաժեշտ է 18+ տարիքային սահմանափակմամբ TV ալիքներ, ֆիլմեր և սերիալներ մուտքի սահմանափակման համար։
8 800 733 3 330} other {Vom fi bucuroși să răspundem pentru cei de interes aveți întrebări}}",title:"Suport tehnic"},wink:{link:{activate_promocode:"Activați un cod promoțional",contacts:"Contacte",docs:"Documente",partners_gifts:"Cadouri de la partenerii noștri",recom_tech_rules:"Reguli pentru utilizarea tehnologiilor de recomandare",terms_of_use:"Acord utilizator"}}},login:{auth:"Mea",not_auth:"Autentificare | Înregistrare"},top_info_board:{moretv:{text:"Все развлечения в одной подписке: кино, музыка, книги и игры"}}},media_item:{book:{person:"{type, select, director {Autor} other {Cititorul}}"},button:{continue_watch:{episode:{caption:"{episode} serie {season} sezonul"},text:"{type, select, book {Continuă să asculți} other {Continuați vizualizarea}}"},watch_free:{text:"{type, select, book {Asculta gratuit} other {Uita-te gratuit}}"},watch:{text:"{type, select, book {Ascultați} film {Uite} series {Urmăriți seria} other {Uite {episode} serie {season} sezoane}}"}},card:{picture:{alt:"Poster pentru {type, select, book {carte audio} series {seria} season {sezonul} episode {episodul} other {filmul}} {name} {year}"}},error:{drm:"Dispozitivul dvs. nu acceptă redarea video criptată"},person:"{type, select, director {Director} other {Actori}}",player:{action:{view_free:"{isBook, select, true {Asculta} other {Uita-te}} gratuit"},play_free_available_after_auth:"Vizualizarea este disponibilă gratuit după autorizare",play_start_after_auth:"Redarea va începe imediat după autorizare",play_start_after_purchase:"Redarea va începe imediat după cumpărare"},player_ui:{action:{watch_on:"Uită-te la"},close:{trailer:"Apropierea remorcii"},is_preview:{title:"Trailerul"},next_track:"Episodul următor",pip:"Imagine în imagine",playlist:"Sezoane și episoade",prev_track:"Episodul precedent",report:"Raportați o problemă"},trailer:"Trailerul",usage_model:"{usage_model, select, SERVICE {În abonament} EST {Cumpărat} TVOD {Inchiriat} AVOD {Este gratuit} FREE {Este gratuit} other {}}"},modal:{any_card:{auto_save:"Cardul va fi salvat automat",control:"Veți putea gestiona cardul salvat în secțiunea Plăți",payment_guarantee:"Garantăm securitatea plăților",purchase:{button:{caption:"utilizarea unui card bancar",text:"Pentru a plăti {priceType, select, trial {până la 20 lei} other {{price}}}"},desc:{cost:"{price} / {duration_substr}",verification_payment:"până la 20 lei"},service:{cancel_text:"Vă puteți anula abonamentul în orice moment în contul personal"},term:{cost:"Costul",free_period:"Perioada liberă",intro_period:"Perioada de grație",original_service_cost:"Prețul complet al abonamentului",payment_date:"Următoarea anulare",quality:"Calitate",tvod_duration:"Perioada de închiriere",verification_payment:"Verificarea plății"},title:"{usage_model, select, TVOD {Inchiriere} other {Cumpărare}} {type, select, service {abonamente} film {filmul} series {seria} season {sezonul} episode {episodul} book {cărți audio} other {}} «{name}» {usage_model, select, EST {pentru totdeauna} other {}}"},title:"Adăugarea unei hărți"},auth:{change_device:{subtitle:"Numărul maxim de dispozitive este conectat la cont. Puteți conecta până la {devicesLimit} dispozitive în același timp.",title:"Alegeți un dispozitiv de înlocuire"}},auth_email_code:{subtitle:"Pentru a restabili parola, Introduceți codul din e-mail, trimis la {email}",title:"Codul din e-mail"},auth_email_password:{forgot:"Ați uitat parola?",subtitle:"Pentru a vă conecta la contul dvs., introduceți parola",title:"Parolă"},auth_login:{subtitle:"Introduceți numărul de telefon{can_use_email, select, true { sau e-mail} other{}}, a folosi {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} pe orice dispozitiv",title:"Autentificare sau înregistrare"},auth_migrated_login:{subtitle:"După migrarea din serviciu «{migrated_from}», trebuie să adăugați un număr de telefon mobil",title:"Autorizare în {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}"},auth_migrated_phone_password_reset:{subtitle:"Numărul de telefon {phone} este ocupat, trebuie să restaurați parola pentru a vă conecta la contul dvs. Introduceți codul din mesajul SMS",title:"Trebuie să-mi restaurez parola"},auth_migrated_phone_password:{subtitle:"Pentru a adăuga numărul de telefon {phone} în contul dvs., introduceți codul din SMS",title:"Codul din SMS"},auth_new_device:{subtitle:"Un dispozitiv nou a fost adăugat în cont",title:"Dispozitiv nou"},auth_phone_country:{title:"Selectați o țară"},auth_phone_password:{subtitle:"Pentru a vă conecta la contul dvs., introduceți codul din SMS-ul trimis la număr {phone}",title:"Codul din SMS"},auth_success_registration:{subtitle:"Contul dvs. a fost creat cu succes. Acum toate caracteristicile serviciului video de divertisment vă sunt disponibile {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}:",title:"Felicitări!"},bind_card:{pin:{title:"Pentru a conecta, introduceți codul PIN"},success:{title:"Card a fost adăugată cu succes"}},bonus_activate:{error:{subtitle:"Încercați din nou mai târziu sau alegeți un alt program bonus",title:"Programul bonus nu a putut fi activat{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_change_login:{error:{subtitle:"Încercați din nou mai târziu sau alegeți un alt program bonus",title:"Autentificarea programului bonus nu a putut fi modificată{name, select, NONAME {} other { «{name}»}}"}},bonus_confirm:{activation:{subtitle:"Pentru a finaliza activarea programului bonus, introduceți codul trimis la {login_type, select, phone {număr {login}} other {e-mail {login}}}",title:"Activarea programului bonus"},change_login:{subtitle:"Pentru a finaliza modificarea de conectare a programului bonus, introduceți codul trimis la {login_type, select, phone {număr {login}} other {e-mail {login}}}",title:"Schimbarea autentificării"}},bonus_deactivate:{confirmation:{title:"Dezactivați programul bonus «{name}»?"},error:{subtitle:"Încercați din nou mai târziu",title:"Programul bonus nu a putut fi dezactivat «{name}»"},success:{title:"Programul Bonus «{name}» a fost dezactivat cu succes"}},bonus_register:{subtitle_login:"Intră {login_type, select, phone {număr de telefon} other {e-mail}}, pentru a activa programul bonus «{name}». Făcând clic pe butonul «Activare», acceptați termenii programului bonus.",subtitle_no_terms:"Făcând clic pe butonul «Activare», acceptați termenii programului bonus",title:"Activarea programului bonus"},device:{subtitle:"Acesta va fi afișat pe toate dispozitivele conectate",title:"Specificați un nou nume de dispozitiv"},download:{content:{title:"Instalați aplicația"},footer:"Aplicația este disponibilă pe iOS și iPad OS de la versiunea 15.0 și mai târziu, Android versiunea 7.0 și mai târziu",subtitle:"Instalat aplicația {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}}, pentru a descărca și viziona filme și seriale TV fără acces la Internet: în avion, în vacanță, oriunde în lume",title:"Urmăriți pe drum fără Internet ✈︎"},email_add:{subtitle:"Introduceți codul trimis la număr {phone}",title:"Salvarea e-mailului"},email_change_password:{registration:{subtitle:"Pentru a finaliza înregistrarea, veniți cu o parolă",title:"Finalizarea înregistrării"},subtitle:"Vino cu o nouă parolă",title:"Schimbarea parolei"},email_change_success:{subtitle:"V-ați schimbat cu succes adresa de e-mail în {email}",title:"Adresa de e-mail a fost modificată cu succes"},email_confirm_new:{subtitle:"Pentru a confirma noua adresă de e-mail, introduceți codul din mesajul trimis la adresă {email}",title:"Codul din e-mail"},email_confirm:{subtitle:{phone_code:"Introduceți codul trimis la număr {phone}"},title:"Este necesară confirmarea","title.password":"Pentru a continua, introduceți parola curentă"},email_new:{subtitle:"Introduceți o nouă adresă de e-mail",title:"Adresă de e-mail nouă"},error:{subtitle:"Încercați din nou mai târziu",title:"Ceva a mers prost"},exchange_question:{confirm:{action:{confirm:"Confirmați schimbul",return:"Reveniți la selecție"},subtitle:"Sunteți sigur că doriți să înlocuiți «{name}» cu «{new_name}»?"},media_view_error:{subtitle:"Încercați din nou sau contactați asistența",title:"Eroare la încărcarea opțiunilor de înlocuire."},media_view:{subtitle:"Puteți selecta orice film din listă pentru a partaja. După ce a fost înlocuit cu un nou film, accesul la «{name}» va fi închis.",title:"Partajarea Filmelor"},question:{button:{exchange:"Schimbă un film gratuit",like:"Mi-a plăcut"},subtitle:"Am observat că nu ai vizionat filmul până la sfârșit. Ți-a plăcut filmul selectat?",title:"Evaluează filmul «{name}»"}},feedback:{answers:{no_sound:"Nu există sunet",not_playable:"Conținutul nu este redat",ok:"Îmi place totul",poor_quality:"Calitate slabă a imaginii",video_audio_unmatch:"Video și sunet nu se potrivesc"},success:{subtitle:"Problemele vor fi rezolvate în viitorul apropiat",title:"Vă mulțumim pentru feedback!"},title:"Spuneți-ne dacă aveți probleme"},filters:{empty:{cat_subtitle:"Nu există filtre pentru această categorie",subtitle:"Din păcate, nu au fost găsite filtre",title:"Nu s-au găsit filtre"},title:"Filtre",toggle_mode:{subtitle:"Puteți selecta un singur filtru"}},joint_viewing:{action:{invite_friend:"Invită un prieten"},footer:{can_be_shared:"Link-ul poate fi partajat cu {count, plural, one {# un prieten} other {# prieteni}}",over_limit:"Asta e tot pentru moment. Distribuiți linkul pentru o vizionare comună luna viitoare"},info:{part1:"Trimite un link către un prieten pe {type, select, film {acest film} book {acest audiobook} other {această serie}} pentru vizionare comună.",part2:"Posibilitatea de a vizualiza linkul va fi activă timp de 24 de ore."},title:"Urmăriți-l cu prietenii «{title}»!"},languages:{title:"Alegeți o limbă"},locations:{question:"Nu ai găsit ceea ce căutai?",subtitle:"Locația curentă: {location}",title:"Alege-ți regiunea"},ott_tv:{subtitle:"Activăm serviciul acum {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV-Online. Abonamentele dvs. nu vor fi salvate, ci cele achiziționate filmele vor rămâne",title:"Activare {whitelabel, select, kinodrom {Drom} kinoplay {KINOPLAY} other {Wink}} TV-Online"},password_change:{subtitle:"Pentru a schimba parola, trebuie să Introduceți noua parolă de două ori",title:"Schimbarea parolei"},password_reset:{subtitle:"Introduceți codul trimis la număr {phone}",title:"Resetarea Parolei"},password:{subtitle:"Introduceți codul trimis la număr {phone}",title:"Este necesară confirmarea"},payment:{action:{continue:"Continuați achiziția"},confirmation:{title:"Ești sigur că vrei să ieși?"},pin:{title:"Pentru a efectua o achiziție, introduceți codul PIN"},success:{title:"{usage_model, select, TVOD {Plata a avut succes} SERVICE {Abonamentul a fost activat cu succes} other {Achiziția a avut succes}}"}},periods:{card:{button:"Conectați - vă pentru {price}",subtitle:{monthly:"Costul pe lună este de numai {monthly_price}",trial_intro:"următoarele {monthly_price} pe lună"},title:"{price} {type, select, intro {în {duration_substr}} other {}}"},title:"Opțiuni De Abonament"},phone_add:{subtitle:"Introduceți codul trimis la număr {phone}",title:"Salvarea unui număr de telefon"},phone_change:{check:{subtitle:{current:"Pentru a confirma numărul de telefon curent, introduceți codul din SMS-ul trimis la număr {phone}",new:"Pentru a confirma noul număr de telefon, introduceți codul din SMS-ul trimis la număr {phone}"},title:"Codul din SMS"},new:{subtitle:"Introduceți un nou număr de telefon",title:"Număr de telefon nou"},success:{subtitle:"Ați schimbat cu succes numărul de telefon la {phone}, acum îl utilizați pentru a vă conecta pe alte dispozitive",title:"Numărul de telefon a fost schimbat cu succes"},wait_sms_code:{counter:"{count, plural, one {# al doilea} few {# secunde} other {# secunde}}",subtitle:"Verificăm noul dvs. număr de telefon, va dura puțin timp",title:"Verificarea numărului"}},pin_change:{subtitle:"Introduceți un nou cod PIN",title:"Schimbarea codului PIN"},pin:{subtitle:"Codul PIN este utilizat pentru a accesa filme și emisiuni cu un rating de vârstă de peste 18 ani, achiziții și setări de profil. Codul PIN implicit — 0 0 0 0",title:"Introduceți codul PIN din profilul principal"},poll:{success:{title:"Vă mulțumim că ați luat sondajul!"}},profile:{change_base_settings:{subtitle:"Accesul la vizualizarea conținutului cu o restricție mai mare va fi închis",title:"Restricție de vârstă"}},profile_icon:{subtitle:"Alegeți o fotografie de profil. Îl puteți schimba oricând în contul dvs. Personal",title:"Poza De Profil"},profile_name:{title:"Numele Profilului"},profiles:{pin_reason:{text:'Codul PIN este necesar pentru a restricționa accesul la vizionarea de canale TV, filme și seriale TV cu un rating de vârstă de peste 18 ani.
Făcând clic pe butonul "Renunțați", confirmați că refuzați să instalați codul PIN, accesul la conținut va fi oferit fără restricții suplimentare, inclusiv pentru minorii cu vârsta sub 18 ani.',title:"Setați codul PIN"},subtitle:"Profilul este utilizat pentru recomandări personale, istoricul personal de navigare și setări pentru accesul copiilor la conținut 18+",title:"Cine ești tu?"},purchase_methods:{action:{bonus:{connect:"Ștecher {name}"}},title:"Metoda de plată"},purchase_options:{title:"Opțiuni de vizualizare"},rating:{name:"{rating, select, 10 {Superb} 9 {Mare} 8 {Ei bine} 7 {În mod normal} 6 {Va face} 5 {Așa-așa} 4 {Nu mi-a plăcut} 3 {Prost} 2 {Foarte rău} 1 {Dezgustător} other {}}",subtitle:"Evaluarea ta",title:"Evaluează-l {type, select, film {film} book {o carte audio} other {seriale}}"},recommendation:{subtitle:"Iată ce am ales pentru tine",title:"Să vedem mai multe?"},recommend_playlist:{subtitle:"Vom avea nevoie de ajutorul dvs. — urmăriți câteva filme disponibile care vă plac și lista de redare va fi gata în 24 de ore",title:"Chiar acum facem lista de redare personală"},remove_card:{subtitle:"Toate abonamentele la codul promoțional vor fi dezactivate, iar abonamentele plătite vor trebui reînnoite manual",title:"Ștergeți cardul?",title_success:"Cardul a fost șters cu succes"},send_sms:{resend_after:"Codul poate fi trimis prin {count, plural, one {# secundă} few {# secunde} other {# secunde}}",subtitle:"Pentru a confirma numărul de telefon curent, vom trimite un cod prin SMS. Codul va fi trimis la numărul {phone}",title:"Confirmarea numărului"},unsubscribe:{confirm:{title:"Prin dezactivarea unui abonament, veți pierde toate beneficiile acestuia",title_name:"Dezactivând abonamentul «{name}», veți pierde toate beneficiile acestuia"},poll:{answer:{choose_another_subscription:"Am ales un alt abonament",high_price:"Preț ridicat de abonament",not_interested:"Nu mă interesează conținutul",use_another:"Folosesc un alt serviciu"},title:"De ce ați decis să vă dezactivați abonamentul?"}}},notification:{certificate:{activated:{message:"Certificatul este activat!",message_error:"Nu s-a activat",submessage:"Acum Puteți alege orice film pentru a viziona gratuit"},used:{message:"Certificatul este utilizat",message_error:"Nu a reușit să folosească",start_watch:"Acum Puteți începe să vizionați acest film"}},change_password:{message_success:"Parola a fost modificată cu succes",success:{message:"Parola a fost modificată cu succes"}},channel_player:{activate_manage_viewing:{message:"Activați opțiunea «gestionare vizualizare»"}},clipboard:{link_saved:"Linkul este salvat în clipboard"},content_view_watcher:{five_min_left:"Au mai rămas mai puțin de 5 minute pentru a viziona videoclipul din profil",five_min_left_interval:"În mai puțin de 5 minute, videoclipul din acest profil nu va fi disponibil până la ora {time}"},device:{removed:{error:"Eroare de ștergere a dispozitivului",success:"Dispozitivul «{device}» a fost șters"}},exchange_media_item:{message_error:"Schimbul pentru «{name}» nu este posibil",submessage_error:"Cod de eroare: {code}"},favorites:{added:{message:"Adăugat la favorite",submessage:"{item_type, select, media_item {{type, select, book {Carte audio «{name}» adăugat la favorite} film {Film «