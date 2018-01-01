Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Цирк»
Режиссёры
Актёры
АктёрA Tramp (в титрах: Charlie Chaplin)
Чарльз ЧаплинCharles Chaplin
АктрисаThe Proprietor's Step-Daughter Merna - A Circus Rider
Мерна КеннедиMerna Kennedy
АктёрThe Circus Proprietor and Ring Master (в титрах: Allan Garcia)
Аль Эрнест ГарсиаAl Ernest Garcia
Актёр
Гарри КрокерHarry Crocker
АктёрA Magician
Джордж ДэвисGeorge Davis
АктёрAn Old Clown
Генри БергманHenry Bergman
АктёрThe Head Property Man (в титрах: Stanley J. Sandford)
Тайни СэндфордTiny Sandford
АктёрAn Assistant Property Man
Джон РэндJohn Rand
АктёрA Pickpocket
Стив МерфиSteve Murphy
Актёр