Wink
Фильмы
Цирк
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Цирк»

Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Цирк»

Режиссёры

Чарльз Чаплин

Чарльз Чаплин

Charles Chaplin
Режиссёр

Актёры

Чарльз Чаплин

Чарльз Чаплин

Charles Chaplin
АктёрA Tramp (в титрах: Charlie Chaplin)
Мерна Кеннеди

Мерна Кеннеди

Merna Kennedy
АктрисаThe Proprietor's Step-Daughter Merna - A Circus Rider
Аль Эрнест Гарсиа

Аль Эрнест Гарсиа

Al Ernest Garcia
АктёрThe Circus Proprietor and Ring Master (в титрах: Allan Garcia)
Гарри Крокер

Гарри Крокер

Harry Crocker
Актёр
Джордж Дэвис

Джордж Дэвис

George Davis
АктёрA Magician
Генри Бергман

Генри Бергман

Henry Bergman
АктёрAn Old Clown
Тайни Сэндфорд

Тайни Сэндфорд

Tiny Sandford
АктёрThe Head Property Man (в титрах: Stanley J. Sandford)
Джон Рэнд

Джон Рэнд

John Rand
АктёрAn Assistant Property Man
Стив Мерфи

Стив Мерфи

Steve Murphy
АктёрA Pickpocket
Альберт Остин

Альберт Остин

Albert Austin
Актёр

Сценаристы

Чарльз Чаплин

Чарльз Чаплин

Charles Chaplin
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Чарльз Чаплин

Чарльз Чаплин

Charles Chaplin
Продюсер

Монтажёры

Чарльз Чаплин

Чарльз Чаплин

Charles Chaplin
Монтажёр

Операторы

Роланд Тотеро

Роланд Тотеро

Roland Totheroh
Оператор

Композиторы

Чарльз Чаплин

Чарльз Чаплин

Charles Chaplin
Композитор