Убийство на улице Морг/The Murders in the Rue Morgue. Эдгар Аллан По (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

Between 1841 and 1844, Edgar Allan Poe invented the genre of detective fiction with three mesmerizing stories of a young French eccentric named C. Auguste Dupin. Introducing to literature the concept of applying reason to solving crime, these tales brought Poe fame and fortune. Years later, Dorothy Sayers would describe “The Murders in the Rue Morgue” as “almost a complete manual of detective theory and practice.” Indeed, Poe’s short mysteries inspired the creation of countless literary sleuths, among them Sherlock Holmes. Today, the unique Dupin stories still stand out as utterly engrossing page-turners. «Убийство на улице Морг» (иногда переводится как «Убийства на улице Морг» или «Двойное убийство в улице Морг») – рассказ американского писателя-романтика Эдгара Аллана По, который принято считать первым детективным произведением в истории литературы.



Убийство на улице Морг/The Murders in the Rue Morgue слушать на видеосервисе Wink.