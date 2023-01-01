The Little Prince. Антуан де Сент-Экзюпери (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

“When I fly among the stars and see the lights in the distance, I say to myself that this is my little Consuelo is calling me…” Antoine de Saint-Exupery wrote about love for his wife. A graceful Consuelo Suncin inspired an outstanding French writer, poet and pilot to create a beautiful rose in his famous all over the world book The Little Prince. The book that became a real bestseller of the twentieth century.



