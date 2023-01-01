The Complete Sherlock Holmes. Артур Конан Дойл (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

There is no riddle that sharp mind of detective Sherlock Holmes can’t solve. Observation, intelligence, selflessness and bravery distinguish a famous literature character created by writer Arthur Conan Doyle. The inimitable duet of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson sets to investigation of a crime series, masterly solves complicated cases and restores justice inside and outside London. Novels: A Study in Scarlet, The Sign of the Four, The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Valley of Fear. Short story collections: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes, The Return of Sherlock Holmes, His Last Bow: Some Later Reminiscences of Sherlock Holmes.



