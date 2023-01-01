The Complete Sherlock Holmes. Артур Конан Дойл (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

The Complete Sherlock Holmes. Артур Конан Дойл
2020, Аудиокнига
Классика, Детективы1441 мин16+
Сюжет

There is no riddle that sharp mind of detective Sherlock Holmes can’t solve. Observation, intelligence, selflessness and bravery distinguish a famous literature character created by writer Arthur Conan Doyle. The inimitable duet of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson sets to investigation of a crime series, masterly solves complicated cases and restores justice inside and outside London. Novels: A Study in Scarlet, The Sign of the Four, The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Valley of Fear. Short story collections: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes, The Return of Sherlock Holmes, His Last Bow: Some Later Reminiscences of Sherlock Holmes.

