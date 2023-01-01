WinkФильмыУбойная стрижкаАктёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Убойная стрижка»
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Убойная стрижка»
Режиссёры
Актёры
АктёрBarney Thomson
Роберт КарлайлRobert Carlyle
АктрисаCemolina
Эмма ТомпсонEmma Thompson
АктёрDetective Inspector Holdall
Рэй УинстонRay Winstone
АктёрChief Superintendent McManaman
Том КортниTom Courtenay
АктрисаDetective Inspector June Robertson
Эшли ДженсенAshley Jensen
АктёрCharlie Taylor
Брайан ПеттиферBrian Pettifer
АктёрDetective Inspector Callum MacPherson
Кевин ГатриKevin Guthrie
АктёрJames Henderson
Джеймс КосмоJames Cosmo
АктёрWullie Henderson
Стивен МакКоулStephen McCole
АктёрChris Porter