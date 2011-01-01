Tony Bennett - Duets II: The Great Performances (фильм, 2011) смотреть онлайн

Сюжет

Duets II: The Great Performances is a visually stunning video companion to Tony Bennett's history-making #1 album, Duets II. The concert features the full song performances from Tony and today's greatest artists as they were recorded live in the studio. The musical segments are enhanced by insights on the process from Tony and the duet partners, providing an inside look at this landmark album in an unprecedented career. Duets II: The Great Performances is a testament to the artistry and dedication of Tony Bennett, beloved by the performers who sing with him and audiences around the world. Starring Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Natalie Cole, Sheryl Crow, Aretha Franklin, Josh Groban, Faith Hill, Norah Jones, Lady Gaga, kd lang, John Mayer, Willie Nelson, Alejandro Sanz, Queen Latifah, Carrie Underwood, Amy Winehouse



Tony Bennett - Duets II: The Great Performances смотреть онлайн в хорошем качестве HD 1080 в русской озвучке на видеосервисе Wink.