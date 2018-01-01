Wink
Победа
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Победа»

Режиссёры

Джон Хьюстон

John Huston
Режиссёр

Актёры

Сильвестр Сталлоне

Sylvester Stallone
АктёрThe Players: U.S.A. - Capt. Robert Hatch
Майкл Кейн

Michael Caine
АктёрThe Players: England - Capt. John Colby
Пеле

Pelé
АктёрThe Players: Brazil - Cpl. Luis Fernandez
Бобби Мур

Bobby Moore
АктёрThe Players: England - Terry Brady
Освальдо Ардилес

Osvaldo Ardiles
АктёрThe Players: Argentina - Carlos Rey
Поль ван Химст

Paul Van Himst
АктёрThe Players: Belgium - Michel Fileu
Казимеж Дейна

Kazimierz Deyna
АктёрThe Players: Poland - Paul Wolchek
Халлвар Торесен

Hallvar Thoresen
АктёрThe Players: Norway - Gunnar Hilsson
Майк Саммерби

Mike Summerbee
АктёрThe Players: England - Sid Harmor
Ко Принс

Co Prins
АктёрThe Players: Holland - Pieter Van Beck
Рассел Осман

Russell Osman
АктёрThe Players: England - Doug Clure
Джон Уорк

John Wark
АктёрThe Players: Scotland - Arthur Hayes
Сёрен Линдстед

Søren Lindsted
АктёрThe Players: Denmark - Erik Ball (в титрах: Soren Linsted)
Кевин О’Каллаган

Kevin O'Callaghan
АктёрThe Players: Ireland - Tony Lewis (в титрах: Kevin O'Calloghan)
Макс фон Сюдов

Max von Sydow
АктёрThe Germans - Major Karl Von Steiner (в титрах: Max Von Sydow)
Гари Уолдхорн

Gary Waldhorn
АктёрThe Germans - Mueller
Джордж Микелл

George Mikell
АктёрThe Germans - Kommandant
Артур Браусс

Arthur Brauss
АктёрThe Germans - Lutz
Робин Тернер

Robin Turner
АктёрThe Germans - Player
Майкл Вульф

Michael Wolf
АктёрThe Germans - Lang
Юрген Андерсен

Jürgen Andersen
АктёрThe Germans - Propaganda Civilian (в титрах: Jurgen Andersen)
Дэвид Шойер

David Shawyer
АктёрThe Germans - Strauss
Вернер Рот

Werner Roth
АктёрThe Germans - Baumann
Амиду

Amidou
АктёрThe French - Andre
Бенуа Феррё

Benoît Ferreux
АктёрThe French - Jean Paul (в титрах: Benoit Ferreux)
Жан-Франсуа Стевенен

Jean-François Stévenin
АктёрThe French - Claude (в титрах: Jean Francois Stevenin)
Жак Ленуар

Jack Lenoir
АктёрThe French - Georges
Золтан Гера

Zoltán Gera
АктёрThe French - Viktor (в титрах: Folton Gera)
Кароль Лор

Carole Laure
АктрисаThe French - Renee
Тим Пиготт-Смит

Tim Pigott-Smith
АктёрThe English - Rose
Джулиан Карри

Julian Curry
АктёрThe English - Shurlock
Клайв Меррисон

Clive Merrison
АктёрThe English - The Forger
Морис Роевз

Maurice Roëves
АктёрThe English - Pyrie
Майкл Кокрейн

Michael Cochrane
АктёрThe English - Farrell
Джек Кендрик

Jack Kendrick
АктёрThe English - Williams
Дэниел Мэсси

Daniel Massey
АктёрThe English - Colonel Waldron
Антон Диффринг

Anton Diffring
АктёрThe Commentators - Chief Commentator
Гюнтер Уолперт

Gunter Wolbert
АктёрThe Commentators - German
Лазло Клима

Laszlo Klima
Актёр
Акош Московиц

Ákos Moskovits
Актёр

Сценаристы

Эван Джонс

Evan Jones
Сценарист
Джордже Миличевич

Djordje Milicevic
Сценарист
Джеф Магуайр

Jeff Maguire
Сценарист

Продюсеры

Фредди Филдс

Freddie Fields
Продюсер
Анни Фарг

Annie Fargue
Продюсер
Марио Кассар

Mario Kassar
Продюсер
Гордон МакЛендон

Gordon McLendon
Продюсер

Монтажёры

Роберто Сильви

Roberto Silvi
Монтажёр

Операторы

Джерри Фишер

Gerry Fisher
Оператор

Композиторы

Билл Конти

Bill Conti
Композитор