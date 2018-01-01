Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Победа»
Режиссёры
Актёры
АктёрThe Players: U.S.A. - Capt. Robert Hatch
Сильвестр СталлонеSylvester Stallone
АктёрThe Players: England - Capt. John Colby
Майкл КейнMichael Caine
АктёрThe Players: Brazil - Cpl. Luis Fernandez
ПелеPelé
АктёрThe Players: England - Terry Brady
Бобби МурBobby Moore
АктёрThe Players: Argentina - Carlos Rey
Освальдо АрдилесOsvaldo Ardiles
АктёрThe Players: Belgium - Michel Fileu
Поль ван ХимстPaul Van Himst
АктёрThe Players: Poland - Paul Wolchek
Казимеж ДейнаKazimierz Deyna
АктёрThe Players: Norway - Gunnar Hilsson
Халлвар ТоресенHallvar Thoresen
АктёрThe Players: England - Sid Harmor
Майк СаммербиMike Summerbee
АктёрThe Players: Holland - Pieter Van Beck
Ко ПринсCo Prins
АктёрThe Players: England - Doug Clure
Рассел ОсманRussell Osman
АктёрThe Players: Scotland - Arthur Hayes
Джон УоркJohn Wark
АктёрThe Players: Denmark - Erik Ball (в титрах: Soren Linsted)
Сёрен ЛиндстедSøren Lindsted
АктёрThe Players: Ireland - Tony Lewis (в титрах: Kevin O'Calloghan)
Кевин О’КаллаганKevin O'Callaghan
АктёрThe Germans - Major Karl Von Steiner (в титрах: Max Von Sydow)
Макс фон СюдовMax von Sydow
АктёрThe Germans - Mueller
Гари УолдхорнGary Waldhorn
АктёрThe Germans - Kommandant
Джордж МикеллGeorge Mikell
АктёрThe Germans - Lutz
Артур БрауссArthur Brauss
АктёрThe Germans - Player
Робин ТернерRobin Turner
АктёрThe Germans - Lang
Майкл ВульфMichael Wolf
АктёрThe Germans - Propaganda Civilian (в титрах: Jurgen Andersen)
Юрген АндерсенJürgen Andersen
АктёрThe Germans - Strauss
Дэвид ШойерDavid Shawyer
АктёрThe Germans - Baumann
Вернер РотWerner Roth
АктёрThe French - Andre
АмидуAmidou
АктёрThe French - Jean Paul (в титрах: Benoit Ferreux)
Бенуа ФеррёBenoît Ferreux
АктёрThe French - Claude (в титрах: Jean Francois Stevenin)
Жан-Франсуа СтевененJean-François Stévenin
АктёрThe French - Georges
Жак ЛенуарJack Lenoir
АктёрThe French - Viktor (в титрах: Folton Gera)
Золтан ГераZoltán Gera
АктрисаThe French - Renee
Кароль ЛорCarole Laure
АктёрThe English - Rose
Тим Пиготт-СмитTim Pigott-Smith
АктёрThe English - Shurlock
Джулиан КарриJulian Curry
АктёрThe English - The Forger
Клайв МеррисонClive Merrison
АктёрThe English - Pyrie
Морис РоевзMaurice Roëves
АктёрThe English - Farrell
Майкл КокрейнMichael Cochrane
АктёрThe English - Williams
Джек КендрикJack Kendrick
АктёрThe English - Colonel Waldron
Дэниел МэссиDaniel Massey
АктёрThe Commentators - Chief Commentator
Антон ДиффрингAnton Diffring
АктёрThe Commentators - German
Гюнтер УолпертGunter Wolbert
Актёр
Лазло КлимаLaszlo Klima
Актёр