One Direction - Up All Night - The Live Tour (фильм, 2012) смотреть онлайн

Сюжет

They've sold over 6 million records worldwide in just six months, have accumulated 309 million views on YouTube, 18 million followers on Twitter and 5 million followers on Facebook, had two No.1 selling books, and scored three major hit singles and a double platinum selling debut album in the UK. Now, having completed their first sell out tour of the UK, Harry, Niall, Zayn, Liam and Louis are releasing their first concert film. Featuring a 70 minute concert filmed at the Bournemouth show in January 2012, the dynamic performance boasts all the band's hits, tracks from their debut album 'Up All Night', some of their favourite covers - plus a few surprises. Extras come in the form of an exclusive, behind the scenes documentary following the UK's most exciting new pop band throughout their UK tour, as well as the videos for 'What Makes You Beautiful, 'Gotta Be You' and 'One Thing'



