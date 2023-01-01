Wink
Фильмы
Globe: Доктор Фауст
Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Globe: Доктор Фауст»

Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Globe: Доктор Фауст»

Режиссёры

Мэттью Данстер

Мэттью Данстер

Matthew Dunster
Режиссёр

Актёры

Пол Хилтон

Пол Хилтон

Paul Hilton
АктёрDr. Faustus
Артур Дарвилл

Артур Дарвилл

Arthur Darvill
АктёрMephistopheles
Шарлотта Брум

Шарлотта Брум

Charlotte Broom
АктрисаBad Angel / Alexander's Paramour
Майкл Кэмп

Майкл Кэмп

Michael Camp
АктёрDuke / Fredrick / First Student / Cardinal of Padua / Covetousness
Ричард Клюс

Ричард Клюс

Richard Clews
АктёрDick / First Scholar / Friar Sandelo / Envy
Найджел Кук

Найджел Кук

Nigel Cooke
АктёрLucifer / Pope Adrian / Horse-Courser
Джонатан Каллен

Джонатан Каллен

Jonathan Cullen
АктёрValdes / Pope Bruno / Carter / Gluttony
Роберт Гудэйл

Роберт Гудэйл

Robert Goodale
АктёрRaymond
Уильям Мэннеринг

Уильям Мэннеринг

William Mannering
АктёрBenvolio / Second Scholar / Third Student / Cardinal of France
Сарита Петровски

Сарита Петровски

Sarita Piotrowski
АктрисаHelen / Pride

Продюсеры

Доминик Дромгул

Доминик Дромгул

Dominic Dromgoole
Продюсер

Художники

Доминик Дромгул

Доминик Дромгул

Dominic Dromgoole
Художник

Монтажёры

Стив Эвели

Стив Эвели

Steve Eveleigh
Монтажёр

Композиторы

Жуль Максвелл

Жуль Максвелл

Jules Maxwell
Композитор