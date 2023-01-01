Актёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Globe: Доктор Фауст»

WinkФильмыGlobe: Доктор ФаустАктёры и съёмочная группа фильма «Globe: Доктор Фауст»
Актёры
АктёрDr. Faustus
Пол ХилтонPaul Hilton
АктёрMephistopheles
Артур ДарвиллArthur Darvill
АктрисаBad Angel / Alexander's Paramour
Шарлотта БрумCharlotte Broom
АктёрDuke / Fredrick / First Student / Cardinal of Padua / Covetousness
Майкл КэмпMichael Camp
АктёрDick / First Scholar / Friar Sandelo / Envy
Ричард КлюсRichard Clews
АктёрLucifer / Pope Adrian / Horse-Courser
Найджел КукNigel Cooke
АктёрValdes / Pope Bruno / Carter / Gluttony
Джонатан КалленJonathan Cullen
АктёрRaymond
Роберт ГудэйлRobert Goodale
АктёрBenvolio / Second Scholar / Third Student / Cardinal of France
Уильям МэннерингWilliam Mannering
АктрисаHelen / Pride