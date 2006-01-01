Culture Club - Live In Sydney (фильм, 2006) смотреть онлайн

Сюжет

Culture Club was one of the most successful British acts of the eighties. With major hit singles on both sides of the Atlantic, they had album sales in the millions across the globe. In 1984, fresh from winning Best New Act at the Grammys® and Best British Act at the Brits, and with their album "Colour By Numbers" going platinum around the world and hitting No.1 in over 50 countries, they took their live show to Australia for the first time. This concert was shot in Sydney by Channel 9 TV in front of a wildly enthusiastic sell-out audience, and perfectly captures the sheer excitement the group generated at their live shows.



