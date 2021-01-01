Garage Crafts Diy (сериал, 2021) сезон 1 серия 15824 смотреть онлайн

How to make an electric car in 3 hours! A unique idea for entertainment!
2021, How to make an electric car in 3 hours! A unique idea for entertainment!
Hi friends! My name is Sergey! I 'm the author of "Garage Crafts Diy". On this channel, I represent everything I 've done with my hands. Creative ideas, useful advice, makeshift with your hands! We turn simple things into unique things! Subscribe to the "Garage Crafts Diy" channel, it will be interesting!

