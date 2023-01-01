Utopia. Томас Мор (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

"Utopia (Libellus vere aureus, nec minus salutaris quam festivus, de optimo rei publicae statu deque nova insula Utopia, «„A little, true book, both beneficial and enjoyable, about how things should be in the new island Utopia“») is a work of fiction and socio-political satire by Thomas More (1478–1535), written in Latin and published in 1516. The book is a frame narrative primarily depicting a fictional island society and its religious, social, and political customs. Many aspects of More's description of Utopia are reminiscent of life in monasteries. Famous works of the author Thomas More: Published during More's life A Merry Jest, Utopia, Latin Poems, Letter to Brixius, Responsio ad Lutherum, A Dialogue Concerning Heresies, Supplication of Souls, Letter Against Frith, The Confutation of Tyndale's Answer, Apology, Debellation of Salem and Bizance, The Answer to a Poisoned Book."



