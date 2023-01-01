Utilitarianism. Джон Стюарт Милль (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

Mill's book Utilitarianism first appeared as a series of three articles published in Fraser's Magazine in 1861 and was reprinted as a single book in 1863. John Stuart Mill was brought up as a Benthamite with the explicit intention that he would carry on the cause of utilitarianism. Utilitarianism is a family of consequentialist ethical theories that promotes actions that maximize happiness and well-being for the majority of a population. Although different varieties of utilitarianism admit different characterizations, the basic idea behind all of them is to in some sense maximize utility, which is often defined in terms of well-being or related concepts. Utilitarianism is a version of consequentialism, which states that the consequences of any action are the only standard of right and wrong. Unlike other forms of consequentialism, such as egoism and altruism, utilitarianism considers the interests of all beings equally. Famous works of the author John Stuart Mill: A System of Logic, Essays on Some Unsettled Questions of Political Economy, Principles of Political Economy, A Few Words on Non-intervention, On Liberty, Considerations on Representative Government, Utilitarianism, Аutobiography, Three Essays on Religion, Socialism, The Subjection of Women, England and Ireland.



