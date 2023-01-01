Unique English Course. Александр Чумаков
Unique English Course. Александр Чумаков

Unique English Course. Александр Чумаков (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

2020, Аудиокнига
Учебная и научная литература414 мин12+

They say that English is difficult that you’ll never speak English like a native that it’ll take you a lot of time and money to start speaking English easily and confidently. I disagree. I believe that English is easy. I myself learned English as a second language. I know how to help you succeed with English. My name’s Alexander Chumakov. I’m the author of this Unique English Course. Join me at my Unique English Course and I promise you will start speaking English better than you’re doing now.

