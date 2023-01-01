The Embroidered Towel. Михаил Булгаков (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

In «The Embroidered Towel» by Mikhail Bulgakov the young doctor arrives at his new post after a bone-jarring 24-hour wagon ride. He frets about how young he looks, and feels intimidated by the well-stocked pharmacy and medical library his predecessor has left behind. He also worries that he'll have to treat a hernia and won't know what to do – this neurosis is a running joke in the book's initial stories. Mikhail Bulgakov wrote the stories in «A Country Doctor's Notebook» circa 1925-27, about a young doctor's practice and plight in rural Russia, they don't read outdated, musty or strange today. Instead, they evoke archetypal situations we experience in contemporary medical storytelling.



