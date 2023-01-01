The Cask of Amontilliado. Эдгар Аллан По (книга, 2019) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

"The Cask of Amontillado" (sometimes spelled «The Casque of Amontillado» [a.mon.ti.??a.?o]) is a short story by Edgar Allan Poe, first published in the November 1846 issue of Godey's Lady's Book. The story, set in an unnamed Italian city at carnival time in an unspecified year, is about a man taking fatal revenge on a friend who, he believes, has insulted him. Like several of Poe's stories, and in keeping with the 19th-century fascination with the subject, the narrative revolves around a person being buried alive – in this case, by immurement.



The Cask of Amontilliado слушать на видеосервисе Wink.