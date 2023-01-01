The Black Cat. Эдгар Аллан По (книга, 2019) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

"The Black Cat" is a short story by Edgar Allan Poe. It was first published in the August 19, 1843, edition of The Saturday Evening Post. It is a study of the psychology of guilt, often paired in analysis with Poe's «The Tell-Tale Heart». In both, a murderer carefully conceals his crime and believes himself unassailable, but eventually breaks down and reveals himself, impelled by a nagging reminder of his guilt.



