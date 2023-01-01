Selected works of Saki. Саки
Wink
Аудиокниги
Selected works of Saki. Саки

Selected works of Saki. Саки (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

2020, Аудиокнига
Классика12+

Этa аудиокнига пока недоступна

Сюжет

"Hector Hugh Munro (18 December 1870 – 14 November 1916), better known by the pen name Saki and also frequently as H. H. Munro, was a British writer whose witty, mischievous and sometimes macabre stories satirize Edwardian society and culture. He is considered a master of the short story, and often compared to O. Henry and Dorothy Parker. Influenced by Oscar Wilde, Lewis Carroll and Rudyard Kipling, he himself influenced A. A. Milne, No&#235;l Coward and P. G. Wodehouse. Besides his short stories, he wrote a full-length play, The Watched Pot, in collaboration with Charles Maude; two one-act plays; a historical study, The Rise of the Russian Empire (the only book published under his own name); a short novel, The Unbearable Bassington; the episodic The Westminster Alice (a parliamentary parody of Alice in Wonderland); and When William Came, subtitled A Story of London Under the Hohenzollerns, a fantasy about a future German invasion and occupation of Britain. This collection includes the works of Saki: The Unrest-Cure The Music on the Hill"

Selected works of Saki слушать на видеосервисе Wink.

Информация

Рейтинг