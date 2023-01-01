Little Bun Rabbit. Лаймен Фрэнк Баум (книга, 2020) слушать онлайн

Сюжет

Who knew Dorothy could speak rabbit? A delightful Christmas story to read with your children This charming Christmas story was published in L. Frank Baum's first children's book, Mother Goose in Prose (1897), illustrated by Maxfield Parrish. Dorothy meets a shy little bunny at the edge of the forest and the little fuzzy has some interesting stories to tell her: stories of visiting the North Pole and taking a ride in Santa's Sleigh! Can it be true, little bun rabbit? Little Bun Rabbit And Other Stories by L. Frank Baum, author of The Wizard of Oz. This is the first book in Baum's The Snuggle Tales series, which is based on his Juvenile Speaker: Readings and Recitations in Prose and Verse, Humorous and Otherwise, an anthology of his literary works, first published in 1910. Baum intended the anthology for schools, to be used in instruction in public speaking. «„Little Bun Rabbit“» was the final piece in Baum's Mother Goose in Prose from 1897. The Christmas stories of the famous authors: Gilbert Keith Chesterton – A Christmas Carol, Lucy Maud Montgomery – A Christmas Inspiration, A Christmas Mistake, Christmas at Red Butte, Lyman Frank Baum -A Kidnapped Santa Claus, Mark Twain – A Letter from Santa Claus, Louisa May Alcott – A Merry Christmas, Leo Tolstoy – A Russian Christmas Party, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow – Christmas Bells, Nikolai Gogol – Christmas Eve, William Dean Howells – Christmas Everyday, Joseph Rudyard Kipling – Christmas in India, Lyman Frank Baum – Little Bun Rabbit, Elizabeth Harrison – Little Gretchen and the Wooden Shoe, John Milton – On the Morning of Christ’s Nativity, Charles Dickens – The Chimes, Nathaniel Hawthorne -The Christmas Banquet, Hans Christian Andersen – The Fir Tree, Selma Lagerlöf – The Holy Night, Hans Christian Andersen – The Little Match Girl, Clement Moore – The Night Before Christmas, Henry van Dyke – The Other Wise Man, William Dean Howells – The Pony Engine and the Pacific Express, Beatrix Potter – The Tailor of Gloucester, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow – The Three Kings, Anton Chehov – Vanka.



Little Bun Rabbit слушать на видеосервисе Wink.